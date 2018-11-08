News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy

11-08-2018
Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne says that he got "bad vibes" from his former Black Sabbath bandmates for "for being Ozzy" on their legendary band's farewell tour as the frontman has once again spoke out about being unhappy near the end with the band.

Earlier this fall Ozzy told the Philadelphia Inquirer that he "didn't have a great time" on the band's final tour. He said, "I spent nine or 10 years in Sabbath, but I'd been away from them for over 30 years. With them, I'm just a singer. With me, I get to do what I want to do. I was getting bad vibes from them for being Ozzy. I don't know - what the f*** else can I be?"

He doubled down on those comments during a new interview with Rolling Stone. He told the publication, "With Sabbath, all I am is a singer with a band. [Solo] is a different thing. I've got a lot of freedom and I have fun with it. It's not allowed to have f***ing fun with Sabbath. It's too serious.

"Tony was trying to have a go at me, saying, 'Don't f***ing talk over my solos.' I go, 'Okay, are you sure? 'Cause most of the f***ing song is solos. The intro to the song is f***in' five minutes and then I sing for about two seconds and then it's another one.'

"With my own thing, I'm looking to have fun, and that's what music's about for me. I'm not a serious f***ing singer. I'm just a frontman who's trying to get the crowd going in front."


