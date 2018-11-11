Iron Maiden Bringing The Beast To North America

Iron Maiden shared the exciting news with American and Canadian fans that they will be crossing the pond next summer for a North American leg of their acclaimed Legacy Of The Beast Tour.

The trek will be kicking off on July 18th in Sunrise, Florida at the BB&T Center and will wrap up on September 25th in San Antonio, Texas at the AT&T Center.

Frontman Bruce Dickinson had this to say, "We're excited to return to North America and share the Legacy Of The Beast Tour with all our friends there! We're immensely proud of this show and we've had great reactions from the many fans who came to see us in Europe earlier this year. The production is based on our mobile game THE LEGACY OF THE BEAST which basically takes various incarnations of Eddie into many different Maiden Worlds. This inspired us to put together a stage show to take our fans through different Worlds and experiences set to appropriate songs. It is not that easy designing different Worlds on stage and we put a huge amount of work into this to make it work and the end result we feel is our most spectacular and certainly the most complex show to date. We've got all kinds of crazy things going on, including a replica Spitfire plane dominating the stage during 'Aces High,' tons of pyro, a giant Icarus, muskets, claymores and some truly marvellous flame-throwers which I have a hell of a lot of fun with, as you will see! And of course we have Eddie, as you've never seen him before, and absolutely loads of other surprises. I've had the time of my life playing with all these magnificent props on stage, it's been fantastic, we can't wait to bring this show to you!"



Bassist and band founder Steve Harris added, "We gave a lot of thought to the set list for this Tour as the songs needed to follow the narrative of the changing worlds of the stage show. We feel we ended up with a very strong and well balanced set mixing songs we haven't played in many years like 'Flight Of Icarus,' 'Sign Of The Cross' and 'The Clansman' with songs we know the fans want to hear like 'The Trooper,' '2 Minutes To Midnight,' 'The Number Of The Beast,' 'Fear Of The Dark,' 'Run To The Hills,' 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' and others, reflecting the journey through the different themes of the show. The whole band is really enjoying this tour and we are really looking forward to seeing everybody again!"

Iron Maiden Legacy Of The Beast 2019 North American Tour Dates:

Jul 18 Sunrise, Fl Bb&T Center

Jul 20 Atlanta, Ga Cellairis Amphitheater At Lakewood

Jul 22 Charlotte, Nc Pnc Music Pavilion

Jul 24 Bristow, Va Jiffy Lube Live

Jul 26 Brooklyn, Ny+ Barclays Center+

Jul 30 Philadelphia, Pa* Wells Fargo Center*

Aug 01 Boston, Ma Xfinity Center

Aug 03 Hartford, Ct Xfinity Theatre

Aug 05 Montreal, Qc Bell Centre

Aug 07 Quebec City, Qc Videotron Centre

Aug 09 Toronto, On Budweiser Stage

Aug 10 Toronto, On Budweiser Stage

Aug 13 Buffalo, Ny Keybank Center

Aug 15 Cincinnati, Oh Riverbend Music Center

Aug 17 Pittsburgh, Pa Ppg Paints Arena

Aug 19 Nashville, Tn Bridgestone Arena

Aug 22 Tinley Park, Il Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 24 Indianapolis, In Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug 26 St.Paul, Mn* Xcel Energy Center*

Aug 28 Winnipeg, Mb Bell Mts Place

Aug 30 Edmonton, Ab Rogers Place

Aug 31 Calgary, Ab Scotiabank Saddledome

Sep 03 Vancouver, Bc Pepsi Live At Rogers Arena

Sep 05 Tacoma, Wa Tacoma Dome

Sep 06 Portland, Or Moda Center

Sep 09 Sacramento, Ca Golden 1 Center

Sep 10 Oakland, Ca Oracle Arena

Sep 13 Las Vegas, Nv Mgm Grand Garden Arena

Sep 14 Los Angeles, Ca Banc Of California Stadium

Sep 17 Phoenix, Az* Talking Stick Arena*

Sep 19 Albuquerque, Nm Isleta Amphitheater

Sep 21 Dallas, Tx Dos Equis Pavilion

Sep 22 Houston, Tx The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sep 25 San Antonio, Tx At&T Center





