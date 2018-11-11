News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Iron Maiden Bringing The Beast To North America

11-11-2018
Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden shared the exciting news with American and Canadian fans that they will be crossing the pond next summer for a North American leg of their acclaimed Legacy Of The Beast Tour.

The trek will be kicking off on July 18th in Sunrise, Florida at the BB&T Center and will wrap up on September 25th in San Antonio, Texas at the AT&T Center.

Frontman Bruce Dickinson had this to say, "We're excited to return to North America and share the Legacy Of The Beast Tour with all our friends there! We're immensely proud of this show and we've had great reactions from the many fans who came to see us in Europe earlier this year. The production is based on our mobile game THE LEGACY OF THE BEAST which basically takes various incarnations of Eddie into many different Maiden Worlds. This inspired us to put together a stage show to take our fans through different Worlds and experiences set to appropriate songs. It is not that easy designing different Worlds on stage and we put a huge amount of work into this to make it work and the end result we feel is our most spectacular and certainly the most complex show to date. We've got all kinds of crazy things going on, including a replica Spitfire plane dominating the stage during 'Aces High,' tons of pyro, a giant Icarus, muskets, claymores and some truly marvellous flame-throwers which I have a hell of a lot of fun with, as you will see! And of course we have Eddie, as you've never seen him before, and absolutely loads of other surprises. I've had the time of my life playing with all these magnificent props on stage, it's been fantastic, we can't wait to bring this show to you!"

Bassist and band founder Steve Harris added, "We gave a lot of thought to the set list for this Tour as the songs needed to follow the narrative of the changing worlds of the stage show. We feel we ended up with a very strong and well balanced set mixing songs we haven't played in many years like 'Flight Of Icarus,' 'Sign Of The Cross' and 'The Clansman' with songs we know the fans want to hear like 'The Trooper,' '2 Minutes To Midnight,' 'The Number Of The Beast,' 'Fear Of The Dark,' 'Run To The Hills,' 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' and others, reflecting the journey through the different themes of the show. The whole band is really enjoying this tour and we are really looking forward to seeing everybody again!"

Iron Maiden Legacy Of The Beast 2019 North American Tour Dates:
Jul 18 Sunrise, Fl Bb&T Center
Jul 20 Atlanta, Ga Cellairis Amphitheater At Lakewood
Jul 22 Charlotte, Nc Pnc Music Pavilion
Jul 24 Bristow, Va Jiffy Lube Live
Jul 26 Brooklyn, Ny+ Barclays Center+
Jul 30 Philadelphia, Pa* Wells Fargo Center*
Aug 01 Boston, Ma Xfinity Center
Aug 03 Hartford, Ct Xfinity Theatre
Aug 05 Montreal, Qc Bell Centre
Aug 07 Quebec City, Qc Videotron Centre
Aug 09 Toronto, On Budweiser Stage
Aug 10 Toronto, On Budweiser Stage
Aug 13 Buffalo, Ny Keybank Center
Aug 15 Cincinnati, Oh Riverbend Music Center
Aug 17 Pittsburgh, Pa Ppg Paints Arena
Aug 19 Nashville, Tn Bridgestone Arena
Aug 22 Tinley Park, Il Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 24 Indianapolis, In Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug 26 St.Paul, Mn* Xcel Energy Center*
Aug 28 Winnipeg, Mb Bell Mts Place
Aug 30 Edmonton, Ab Rogers Place
Aug 31 Calgary, Ab Scotiabank Saddledome
Sep 03 Vancouver, Bc Pepsi Live At Rogers Arena
Sep 05 Tacoma, Wa Tacoma Dome
Sep 06 Portland, Or Moda Center
Sep 09 Sacramento, Ca Golden 1 Center
Sep 10 Oakland, Ca Oracle Arena
Sep 13 Las Vegas, Nv Mgm Grand Garden Arena
Sep 14 Los Angeles, Ca Banc Of California Stadium
Sep 17 Phoenix, Az* Talking Stick Arena*
Sep 19 Albuquerque, Nm Isleta Amphitheater
Sep 21 Dallas, Tx Dos Equis Pavilion
Sep 22 Houston, Tx The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sep 25 San Antonio, Tx At&T Center


Related Stories


Iron Maiden Bringing The Beast To North America

Iron Maiden Founder Indifferent To Rock Hall Snub

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Slams Rock Hall

Iron Maiden Announce Remastered Studio Album Reissue Campaign

New Book Examines Iron Maiden Album By Album

Iron Maiden Celebrate Conclusion Of Legacy Of The Beast tour

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Celebrates 60th Birthday On Stage

Iron Maiden Respond To Songwriting Lawsuit

Iron Maiden Release Video For New Tour Leg

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Heading Down Under For Special Tour

More Iron Maiden News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Rushed To Hospital- Iron Maiden Bringing The Beast To North America- Eddie Van Halen KISS Rumor Addressed- Oli Herbert Cause Of Death Revealed- more

Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death- A Perfect Circle Reveal New Video, Covering AC/DC- All That Remains' Oli Herbert Memorial Canceled- Metallica - more

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy- Megadeth Expand Lineup For Their Megacruise- Iron Maiden Founder Indifferent To Rock Hall Snub- more

Dave Grohl Dreams Of Playing With AC/DC- KISS Rock Classic Hit With James Corden On Late Night TV- Megadeth Stream Video From New Album Sessions- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Rushed To Hospital

Iron Maiden Bringing The Beast To North America

Eddie Van Halen KISS Rumor Addressed

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Cause Of Death Revealed

Tom Petty Collection Release Pushed Back To Next Year

Linkin Park Pass 1 Billion Landmark With 'Numb'

The Rolling Stones Stream Live 'Street Fighting Man' Performance

Unearth and Darkest Hour Announce Death To False Metalcore Tour

Premiere: Briston Maroney's Hard To Tell

All-Star Chris Squire Tribute Album Released

Soul Asylum Albums Remastered and Expanded For Reissue

Gin Blossoms Release 'Wonder' Video

Earl and the Agitators React To Billboard Album Chart Debut

John Mellencamp To Marry Actress Meg Ryan

Devin Townsend Announces Solo Acoustic Tour

Singled Out: Held Hostage (with Joe Lynn Turner)

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.