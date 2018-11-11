|
Iron Maiden Bringing The Beast To North America
11-11-2018
Iron Maiden shared the exciting news with American and Canadian fans that they will be crossing the pond next summer for a North American leg of their acclaimed Legacy Of The Beast Tour.
The trek will be kicking off on July 18th in Sunrise, Florida at the BB&T Center and will wrap up on September 25th in San Antonio, Texas at the AT&T Center.
Frontman Bruce Dickinson had this to say, "We're excited to return to North America and share the Legacy Of The Beast Tour with all our friends there! We're immensely proud of this show and we've had great reactions from the many fans who came to see us in Europe earlier this year. The production is based on our mobile game THE LEGACY OF THE BEAST which basically takes various incarnations of Eddie into many different Maiden Worlds. This inspired us to put together a stage show to take our fans through different Worlds and experiences set to appropriate songs. It is not that easy designing different Worlds on stage and we put a huge amount of work into this to make it work and the end result we feel is our most spectacular and certainly the most complex show to date. We've got all kinds of crazy things going on, including a replica Spitfire plane dominating the stage during 'Aces High,' tons of pyro, a giant Icarus, muskets, claymores and some truly marvellous flame-throwers which I have a hell of a lot of fun with, as you will see! And of course we have Eddie, as you've never seen him before, and absolutely loads of other surprises. I've had the time of my life playing with all these magnificent props on stage, it's been fantastic, we can't wait to bring this show to you!"
Iron Maiden Legacy Of The Beast 2019 North American Tour Dates:
