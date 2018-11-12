Magnum Stream Live Track With Tobias Sammet

Magnum are giving fans a taste of their forthcoming live album "Live At The Symphony Hall" with the release of the effort's new single "Lost On The Road To Eternity".

The band's camp had to say about the live track "special guest Tobias Sammet (Avantasia, Edguy) was swept along by this enthusiasm and the blazing interaction between the musicians and their Birmingham audience when he went on stage for this song to lend energetic support to vocalist Bob Catley, just like he did for the track's studio recording."

"Live At The Symphony Hall" will be released through SPV/Steamhammer on January 18th, 2019 as 2CD DigiPak, 3LP Gatefold, download and stream. Check out the live track here.





