Magnum Announce New Album and Tour

(Freeman) Magnum have announced that they will be releasing their new album, "The Monster Roars" on January 14, 2022 and have revealed dates for a major tour of Europe next spring.
We were sent the following details: But there will be new music from the band this year: guitarist Tony Clarkin, singer Bob Catley and their comrades in arms Rick Benton (keyboards), Dennis Ward (bass) and Lee Morris (drums) have already announced a couple of singles:
With the forthcoming 'I Won't Let You Down' (including lyric video), out on 12 November 2021, Magnum present a typically deep melodic mid tempo song featuring a memorable chorus with stylish string accompaniment for added lustre. This will be followed five weeks later, on 17 December 2021, by a second pre-release track, 'No Steppin' Stones', also including a lyric video.
'The Monster Roars' features twelve new songs in total, with a few little surprises thrown in! On top of the regular disc, Magnum are releasing a limited box set with three extra bonus tracks, including a new version of 'Days Of No Trust', the opener of the 1988 album classic 'Wings Of Heaven', a new remastered version of 'Sweets For My Sweet', the very first single of their career from 1975, and a previously unreleased track from the same era. And from March 2022, the band will finally be returning to Europe for a major tour (see below for dates).
