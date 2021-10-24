Magnum Announce New Album and Tour

(Freeman) Magnum have announced that they will be releasing their new album, "The Monster Roars" on January 14, 2022 and have revealed dates for a major tour of Europe next spring.

We were sent the following details: But there will be new music from the band this year: guitarist Tony Clarkin, singer Bob Catley and their comrades in arms Rick Benton (keyboards), Dennis Ward (bass) and Lee Morris (drums) have already announced a couple of singles:

With the forthcoming 'I Won't Let You Down' (including lyric video), out on 12 November 2021, Magnum present a typically deep melodic mid tempo song featuring a memorable chorus with stylish string accompaniment for added lustre. This will be followed five weeks later, on 17 December 2021, by a second pre-release track, 'No Steppin' Stones', also including a lyric video.

'The Monster Roars' features twelve new songs in total, with a few little surprises thrown in! On top of the regular disc, Magnum are releasing a limited box set with three extra bonus tracks, including a new version of 'Days Of No Trust', the opener of the 1988 album classic 'Wings Of Heaven', a new remastered version of 'Sweets For My Sweet', the very first single of their career from 1975, and a previously unreleased track from the same era. And from March 2022, the band will finally be returning to Europe for a major tour (see below for dates).

Tracklisting:

1. The Monster Roars 3:572. Remember 5:053. All You Believe In 5:014. I Won't Let You Down 3:575. The Present Not The Past 5:276. No Steppin' Stones 3:577. That Freedom Word 4:528. Your Blood Is Violence 6:449. Walk The Silent Hours 4:5110. The Day After The Night Before 4:2311. Come Holy Men 5:0112. Can't Buy Yourself Heaven 5:00

Magnum Live 2022:

28.03. UK-Cambridge - Junction29.03. UK-Norwich - Waterfront30.03. UK-London - Islington Assembly Hall31.03. UK-Birmingham - Symphony Hall03.04. UK-Southampton - Engine Rooms04.04. UK-Cardiff - Tramshed17.04. NL-Weert - De Bosuil18.04. DE-Frankfurt - Batschkapp (with Gotthard)19.04. DE-Furth - Stadthalle (with Gotthard)20.04. DE-Hannover - Capitol (with Gotthard)22.04. DE-Singen - Stadthalle (with Gotthard)23.04. DE-Balingen - Volksbankmesse (with Gotthard)24.04. DE-Regensburg - Airport Obertraubling (with Gotthard)26.04. DE-Munich - Tonhalle (with Gotthard)27.04. DE-Cologne - Carlswerk (with Gotthard)28.04. DE-Stuttgart - Im Wizemann29.04. CH-Pratteln - Z701.05. CZ-Prague - Club Storm02.05. DE-Hamburg - Edel Optics Arena (with Gotthard)03.05. DE-Berlin - Tempodrom (with Gotthard)05.05. IT-Milan - Legend06.05. DE-Saarbrucken - Garage (with Gotthard)07.05. DE-Schwalmstadt - Die Schwalm Rockt!08.05. DE-Bremen - Pier II (with Gotthard)10.05. SE-Gothenburg - Pustervik11.05. NO-Oslo - Vulkan12.05. SE-Huskvarna - Folkets Park13.05. SE-Stockholm - Fryshuset Klubben14.05. SE-Karlstad - Nojesfabriken16.05. SE-Malmo - Babel09.09. UK-Belfast - Limelight 110.09. IE-Dublin - Voodoo Lounge12.09. UK-Glasgow - Garage13.09. UK-Sheffield - Leadmill14.09. UK-Nottingham - Rock City16.09. UK-Holmfirth - Picturedome17.09. UK-Manchester - Academy 2

