Magnum Share 'Blue Tango' Lyric Video

(Freeman) British rock icons Magnum share "Blue Tango", the first single from their upcoming studio album, 'Here Comes the Rain', out January 12th, 2024 via Steamhammer / SPV. the track is accompanied by a new lyric video.

Tony Clarkin had this to say about "Blue Tango," : "Apart from MAGNUM's typical trademarks, 'Here Comes The Rain' also holds a number of thoroughly pleasant surprises in store, such as 'Blue Tango', which is a real riff-rock number that makes you want to move your feet."

There are few great bands on our planet that can be infallibly identified within the first few bars of one of their songs. With unique melodic skill, tasteful instrumentation, an amazing balance of depth and catchiness, and, of course, that charismatic voice: Magnum are Magnum!

The same can be said of their latest studio album 'Here Comes The Rain', which will be released via CD + DVD, double vinyl LP, as a box set and for digital download, proving once again that classic rock music could hardly sound more atmospheric.

The album's highly inspired artwork is once more designed by the great Rodney Matthews, who has already created a number of MAGNUM sleeves to support the band's atmospherically dense music. Says Tony Clarkin: "The back cover features a kind of avian battalion in attack mode, which I think is a great allegory!"

Apart from MAGNUM's typical trademarks, 'Here Comes The Rain' also holds a number of thoroughly pleasant surprises. First single, "Blue Tango", is a catchy, guitar rock groover while "The Seventh Darkness", is filled with awesome brass sections courtesy of guest musicians Chris 'BeeBe' Aldridge (saxophone) and Nick Dewhurst (trumpet), which lend the song brilliance and shape.

There is no doubt about it: 'Here Comes The Rain' sees the MAGNUM line-up consisting of Catley, Clarkin, keyboardist Rick Benton, bassist Dennis Ward and drummer Lee Morris, once again succeed in creating an outstanding, colorful, varied and inspired new studio album.

"Everyone played their part without me dictating anything," Clarkin enthuses, "everyone just instinctively played what their inspiration told them."

