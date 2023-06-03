Beach Boys Iconic Pet Sounds Album Now Available In Dolby Atmos

Album art

(UMe) The Beach Boys' magnum opus, "Pet Sounds," is now available in a Dolby Atmos, mixed from original tapes by Grammy-winning producer Giles Martin.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time, The Beach Boys' magnum opus, Pet Sounds, changed the notion of what an album could be when released in May 1966, forever altering the course of popular music. Breaking away from the surf rock that made them global stars, The Beach Boys' 11th album in just four years couldn't have been more different than what came before, especially the acoustic rave-up, Beach Boys' Party!, featuring their smash hit "Barbara Ann," that preceded it by only a few months. Influenced by The Beatles' Rubber Soul and Phil Spector's Wall of Sound production, creative visionary Brian Wilson took a left turn from their standard formula of upbeat songs about girls, surfing and the Southern California lifestyle and sought to create what he called "a complete statement." In turn he produced an album like nothing before, one that revolutionized modern music by venturing into uncharted musical territory, both in composition and production, employing innovative recording techniques and pioneering the use of the studio as an instrument. Across 13 exquisite tracks, Pet Sounds pushed the boundaries of sonic experimentation, introducing a rich tapestry of complex, orchestral arrangements, unconventional instrumentation like Theremin and Coca-Cola bottles for percussion, flawless, trademark harmonies by Al Jardine, Carl Wilson, Dennis Wilson, Mike Love and new addition Bruce Johnston, and deep, introspective lyrics that went beyond anything the group had ever sung about. The record influenced The Beatles and their longtime producer George Martin to push the creative envelope when making their groundbreaking album, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts, and paved the path for countless generations of musicians and producers. Today it remains one of the most pivotal and beloved albums ever made.



Now, for the very first time, fans can experience this iconic album like never before as Pet Sounds has received a revelatory new mix in Dolby Atmos®, an immersive sound experience, by renowned, multiple GRAMMY®-winning producer Giles Martin. Martin, the son of famed Beatles producer George Martin, has led the way in this pioneering audio technology, having helmed critically acclaimed Dolby Atmos mixes for the recent spate of Beatles special edition and anniversary releases, including 2022's universally hailed Revolver. In order to create this new listening experience, Martin, who was personally asked by The Beach Boys to mix Pet Sounds, was given access to the original analog tapes and built the enveloping and enthralling new mix from the ground up using Brian Wilson's original 1966 mono mix and Mark Linett's subsequent 1997 stereo mix as guides. The new Dolby Atmos mix retains the feel of the classic album but offers a fresh perspective, putting listeners in the center of the music while revealing details with unparalleled clarity and depth. Pet Sounds is available to stream on Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, and Tidal via Capitol/UMe here. Watch the trailer below:

