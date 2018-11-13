News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Fleetwood Mac Postpone Shows Over Stevie Nicks Illness

11-13-2018
Fleetwood Mac

(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac were forced to postpone a pair of Canadian concerts earlier this week after singer Stevie Nicks came down with an illness that prevented them from performing.

According to Billboard, the band advised fans of the situation just hours before they were set to take the stage at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB on November 10, while also shutting down plans for a November 12 show at the Saddledome in Calgary, AB.

"So sorry we couldn't play for you tonight Edmonton, but we had to protect that wondrous force of nature that is Stevie's voice," wrote guitarist Neil Finn in a since-deleted tweet. "We'll be back in April better than ever."

Fans can use their tickets for the pair of cancelled shows when the band returns to perform in Edmonton on April 13 and Calgary on April 15. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Fleetwood Mac Postpone Shows Over Stevie Nicks Illness

Fleetwood Mac Stream Classic Song From Don't Stop Collection

Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates To North American Tour

Fleetwood Mac Map Out Spring Tour Dates

Fleetwood Mac React To Lindsey Buckingham Lawsuit

Lindsey Buckingham Sues Fleetwood Mac Over Firing

Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Reason For Fleetwood Mac Split

Lindsey Buckingham Rocks Fleetwood Mac Classics At Festival

Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff

Fleetwood Mac Debut New Lineup On TV

More Fleetwood Mac News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Metallica and Foo Fighters Lead Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Lineup- Fleetwood Mac Postpone Shows Over Stevie Nicks Illness- Joe Perry Gives Health Update Following Hospitalization- more

Iron Maiden Announce Another New 2019 Tour Leg- Poison's Bret Michaels Suffers Medical Emergency- Rush's Alex Lifeson Has A New Gig- Scorpions Cancel Shows- more

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Rushed To Hospital- Iron Maiden Bringing The Beast To North America- Eddie Van Halen KISS Rumor Addressed- Oli Herbert Cause Of Death Revealed- more

Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death- A Perfect Circle Reveal New Video, Covering AC/DC- All That Remains' Oli Herbert Memorial Canceled- Metallica - more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Metallica and Foo Fighters Lead Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Lineup

Fleetwood Mac Postpone Shows Over Stevie Nicks Illness

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Gives Health Update Following Hospitalization

Queen Score Biggest US Chart Success In Four Decades

Slash Release Live 'Mind Your Manners' Video

Whitesnake's Announce New Album and Tour Plans

Iron Maiden Release Video From Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Yes All Star Tribute Album Released For 50th Anniversary

Singled Out: Jonathon Long's The Light

Metallica Release Live 'Hardwired' Video

Architects Release 'Death Is Not Defeat' Video

Swallow The Sun Announce New Studio Album

Sevendust, Tremonti, Cane Hill Lead Winter Tour

Keeping the Blues Alive Awards Honorees Announced

Metal Hammer TV Launch Their First Episode

Singled Out: Out Of My Way's Built To Last

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.