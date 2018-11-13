Fleetwood Mac Postpone Shows Over Stevie Nicks Illness

(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac were forced to postpone a pair of Canadian concerts earlier this week after singer Stevie Nicks came down with an illness that prevented them from performing.

According to Billboard, the band advised fans of the situation just hours before they were set to take the stage at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB on November 10, while also shutting down plans for a November 12 show at the Saddledome in Calgary, AB.

"So sorry we couldn't play for you tonight Edmonton, but we had to protect that wondrous force of nature that is Stevie's voice," wrote guitarist Neil Finn in a since-deleted tweet. "We'll be back in April better than ever."

Fans can use their tickets for the pair of cancelled shows when the band returns to perform in Edmonton on April 13 and Calgary on April 15. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Fleetwood Mac Stream Classic Song From Don't Stop Collection

Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates To North American Tour

Fleetwood Mac Map Out Spring Tour Dates

Fleetwood Mac React To Lindsey Buckingham Lawsuit

Lindsey Buckingham Sues Fleetwood Mac Over Firing

Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Reason For Fleetwood Mac Split

Lindsey Buckingham Rocks Fleetwood Mac Classics At Festival

Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff

Fleetwood Mac Debut New Lineup On TV

More Fleetwood Mac News

Share this article



