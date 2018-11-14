News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Tonks' Running Downhill

11-14-2018
Tonks

Dryjacket bassist Ian Foley will be releasing the debut album ("Windows Down & Dying") from solo project Tonks this Friday (November 16th) and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track "Running Downhill". Here is the story:

This song "Running Downhill" was definitely one of the songs that drove the record forward. I had over 300 riffs recorded in the voice memos on my phone, so when I started listening through the parts, this song along with Giles Corey, Water Damage, and St. Charles place really gave me the confidence that I had enough material to make a record.

I have been running track and cross country since I was very young, and this past year most of my off days were spent writing all day, and then I would go run around Cooper River Park in the early evening while there was still some sun left. I specifically remember working on this song one day, recording the chorus and both verses. I decided I had done enough writing for the day and left for my run. As I was running I kept looping the song in my head and the outro just kind of hit me. I just kept repeating the part "it was your time, to fall in love again, but there was no one, no one to fall with." As soon as I got back to my phone I sang it in the voice memos and finished the song later that night.

I think in my mind when I play this song I will always imagine a time-lapse of my run around Cooper River over the past few years, and seeing the seasons pass.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Tonks' Running Downhill

More Tonks News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes Hit By Car- Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne- Queen Score Singles Chart Hit Return With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- more

Metallica and Foo Fighters Lead Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Lineup- Fleetwood Mac Postpone Shows Over Stevie Nicks Illness- Joe Perry Gives Health Update Following Hospitalization- more

Iron Maiden Announce Another New 2019 Tour Leg- Poison's Bret Michaels Suffers Medical Emergency- Rush's Alex Lifeson Has A New Gig- Scorpions Cancel Shows- more

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Rushed To Hospital- Iron Maiden Bringing The Beast To North America- Eddie Van Halen KISS Rumor Addressed- Oli Herbert Cause Of Death Revealed- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes Hit By Car

Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne

Queen Score Singles Chart Hit Return With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Eric Clapton Goes Claymation For Brand New Video

Clutch Announces 2019 Book Of Bad Decisions US Tour

CKY Stream GG Allin Cover From Special Release

Rolling Stones Release Live It's Only Rock 'n Roll (But I Like It) Video

Exhumed Recruit Noisem Guitarist

Singled Out: Tonks' Running Downhill

Bobaflex Launching Final Tour Dates Of 2019 This Week

Spandau Ballet's 'Gold' Gets Metalcore Makeover

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Stream New B-Side

Space Elevator Release Video For Thin Lizzy Cover

Tame Impala, Beck, Cage The Elephant and Incubus For Skaky Knees

Puppy Release 'World Stands Still' Video

Singled Out: Viza's Viktorious

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.