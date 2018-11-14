Singled Out: Tonks' Running Downhill Dryjacket bassist Ian Foley will be releasing the debut album ("Windows Down & Dying") from solo project Tonks this Friday (November 16th) and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track "Running Downhill". Here is the story: This song "Running Downhill" was definitely one of the songs that drove the record forward. I had over 300 riffs recorded in the voice memos on my phone, so when I started listening through the parts, this song along with Giles Corey, Water Damage, and St. Charles place really gave me the confidence that I had enough material to make a record. I have been running track and cross country since I was very young, and this past year most of my off days were spent writing all day, and then I would go run around Cooper River Park in the early evening while there was still some sun left. I specifically remember working on this song one day, recording the chorus and both verses. I decided I had done enough writing for the day and left for my run. As I was running I kept looping the song in my head and the outro just kind of hit me. I just kept repeating the part "it was your time, to fall in love again, but there was no one, no one to fall with." As soon as I got back to my phone I sang it in the voice memos and finished the song later that night. I think in my mind when I play this song I will always imagine a time-lapse of my run around Cooper River over the past few years, and seeing the seasons pass. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!

