Jimi Hendrix's Electric Ladyland 50th Anniversary Radio Special

Syndicated radio program In The Studio with Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Albums celebrates the 50th anniversary of Electric Ladyland, the final studio album from the Jimi Hendrix Experience in a two-part, two week program special. The show sent over the following details:

The Jimi Hendrix Experience would exist for only two short years and produce three truly revolutionary records. By January of 1968, Hendrix had made the decision to move his band and business from London to New York. For Hendrix it was a bit of a homecoming, complete with the trappings of Rock'n'Roll stardom. For his mentor, manager and producer Chas Chandler, it would signal his departure, leaving Hendrix free to experiment with his sound and career. Hendrix biographer John McDermott sets the scene with IN THE STUDIO host Redbeard.

"By the time you get to Electric Ladyland, the third album, it's really Jimi having graduated from that education Chas (Chandler) provided him. I think Hendrix saw that he had made two very successful albums based on short compact songs, kind of in that Chandler mindset...The technology change in America with the Record Plant being a 12 track studio fascinated him, and I think Chas was a little too inflexible early on and didn't give Hendrix the time to experiment." - John McDermott (Hendrix biographer)

Listen to part one here and part two here





