|
Ripper Owen's New Supergroup Spirits Of Fire Releases New Video
11-16-2018
The Tim "Ripper" Owens (ex-Judas Priest, Iced Earth) fronted new supergroup Spirits Of Fire have released a music video for their very first single "Light Speed Marching."
The track will appear on the group's forthcoming Roy Z produced debut album which they will be releasing on February 22nd and their music is billed as "classic Priest meets Savatage".
Apart from Ripper, the band also features Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), Steve DiGiorgio (Testament, Death, etc.) and Mark Zonder (ex-Fates Warning, Warlord).
Guitarist Chris Caffery had this to say, "My influences for writing on this record were the bands that we were and are still in! I wanted to write songs that [Judas] Priest, Savatage, Testament, and Fates Warning fans would like. But, I wanted them to have a personality of their own as well. To give it a vibe that was Spirits Of Fire! I grew up listening to Judas Priest and spent 30 plus years working with Jon Oliva and Paul O'Neill with Savatage and TSO. Many years playing Criss' music. These influences for me came naturally! Especially because I'm a fan of all of our bands!
Watch the video here.
Related Stories
Ripper Owen's New Supergroup Spirits Of Fire Releases New Video