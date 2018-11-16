Ripper Owen's New Supergroup Spirits Of Fire Releases New Video The Tim "Ripper" Owens (ex-Judas Priest, Iced Earth) fronted new supergroup Spirits Of Fire have released a music video for their very first single "Light Speed Marching." The track will appear on the group's forthcoming Roy Z produced debut album which they will be releasing on February 22nd and their music is billed as "classic Priest meets Savatage". Apart from Ripper, the band also features Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), Steve DiGiorgio (Testament, Death, etc.) and Mark Zonder (ex-Fates Warning, Warlord). Guitarist Chris Caffery had this to say, "My influences for writing on this record were the bands that we were and are still in! I wanted to write songs that [Judas] Priest, Savatage, Testament, and Fates Warning fans would like. But, I wanted them to have a personality of their own as well. To give it a vibe that was Spirits Of Fire! I grew up listening to Judas Priest and spent 30 plus years working with Jon Oliva and Paul O'Neill with Savatage and TSO. Many years playing Criss' music. These influences for me came naturally! Especially because I'm a fan of all of our bands!



"This was the first time that I ever worked with Roy and it was so much fun. I have been a huge fan of his work for a long time. He's written music, played on, and produced some of my favorite metal albums ever. He had a difficult job bringing this all together and I can't think of anyone that would have been a better producer and co-worker for this album!"



Ripper also says, "I always just sing to the song, whatever I feel it should be. It's like a character thing! I like layers! This music is really perfect for me and in my natural wheel house. I like to sing all over the place and change it up and this all happens on this album. This is just the start of an amazing band, I mean sky is the limit and I actually can't wait to record the next album, because this one is so great and perfect."



Drummer Mark Zonder added, "I am the kind of player that plays what I think fits best with the music. With SPIRITS OF FIRE, the music was more aggressive and hard hitting which I really liked. Again, I tried to be very mindful of the song and the vocals, but tried to add parts that were interesting and creative for the listener." Watch the video here.

Ripper Owen's New Supergroup Spirits Of Fire Releases New Video


