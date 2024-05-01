Blink-182, Bush, Megadeth Part Of Live Nation $25 Ticket Concert Week

() 2024 marks 10 years of Live Nation's highly celebrated Concert Week. Music and comedy fans in the U.S. and Canada can purchase $25 tickets between May 8-14, getting access to over 5,000 Live Nation shows taking place all year long.

In honor of its milestone anniversary, Live Nation today also announces its global expansion of Concert Week to over 20 countries in addition to North America this year, including those in Australia, Asia, Europe, the UK and the Middle East. Across the globe, Live Nation will celebrate Concert Week throughout the month of May with other special offers, promotions and giveaways for fans. For more details on each country's Concert Week offer, please visit your country's Live Nation webpage.

For fans in the U.S. and Canada, this annual program marks the start of the summer concert season, creating excitement among concertgoers as they gear up to fill their calendars with unforgettable live performances from their favorite artists.

Live Nation's limited-time ticket offer encompasses over 900 artists spanning a variety of genres, including Pop, Latin, Hip-Hop, Country, R&B, Rock, Metal, Electronic, Comedy, and more. From 21 Savage, Alanis Morissette, Cage The Elephant, Celeste Barber, Dan + Shay, Dierks Bentley, Feid, Janet Jackson, Meghan Trainor, New Kids On The Block, Peso Pluma, Sean Paul, Thirty Seconds to Mars and beyond, an impressive lineup will be featured in this year's $25 ticket offer. Concert Week offers something for everyone and features venues of all sizes from clubs and theaters to amphitheaters and arenas. Check out the list below for additional artists featured this year.

How Concert Week Works: In the U.S. and Canada, from May 8-14, fans can visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see the full list of participating events. Once they've selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled "Concert Week Promotion," add the ticket(s) to their cart, and proceed to checkout.

How to Find Participating Shows: Fans can filter their search on LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek by participating events, venues, or artists. While on the website, fans can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.

How to Buy Tickets: Tickets for Concert Week in the U.S. will be available starting with T-Mobile and Rakuten early access (details below) beginning Tuesday, May 7th. The general onsale for Concert Week will begin Wednesday, May 8th at 10am ET through Tuesday, May 14th at 11:59pm local time, or while supplies last at LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.

How to Participate in T-Mobile Early Access: T-Mobile customers get 24-hour early access to $25 all-in tickets to thousands of shows starting Tuesday, May 7th at 10am ET while supplies last. T-Mobile customers can simply head to www.T-MobileReservedTickets.com for details on how to unlock their exclusive tickets. With Magenta Status, T-Mobile's suite of premium perks and experiences, customers also get VIP treatment with special-priced tickets and expedited entry at top venues across the country - all just for being customers. Download the T-Life app or visit www.T-MobileReservedTickets.com to learn more.

How to Participate in Rakuten Early Access: From 10am ET through 11:59pm ET on May 7, Rakuten members can purchase early access tickets and earn Cash Back while supplies last. It's free and easy to join Rakuten, and members get access to savings and rewards on the shopping platform, including Cash Back across more than 3,500 stores. Sign up for Rakuten here to receive an early access code, which will be available within the My Account page of Rakuten's app or website. Terms apply.

How to Participate in Hilton Honors' Tickets with Points: Hilton Honors, the fastest-growing hotel loyalty program for Hilton's 22 world-class brands, makes it easier for members to get tickets to see their favorite artists and live concerts - even during Live Nation's Concert Week. Members simply need to connect their Hilton Honors and Ticketmaster accounts and use their Hilton Honors Points to pay for all or part of their ticket purchases for select Concert Week shows. For more information about Tickets with Points, please visit the website. The Hilton Honors program is free to join, and travelers can enroll online at hiltonhonors.com.

311

GRUPO FIRME

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK

21 SAVAGE

GUNNA

NIALL HORAN

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE

HALESTORM & I PREVAIL

OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL

AJR

HANK WILLIAMS JR.

P!NK

ALANIS MORISSETTE

HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH

PARKER MCCOLLUM

AVRIL LAVIGNE

IRON MAIDEN

PESO PLUMA

BASHFORTHEWORLD

JACOB COLLIER

PIXIES AND MODEST MOUSE

BLINK-182

JANET JACKSON

THE QUEENS OF R&B: XSCAPE & SWV

BRET MICHAELS

JASON ALDEAN

ROB ZOMBIE AND ALICE COOPER

BROOKS & DUNN

JOHN FOGERTY

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE

BRYSON TILLER

JORDAN DAVIS

SAM HUNT

BUSH

JUSTIN MOORE & RANDY HOUSER

SAMMY HAGAR

CAGE THE ELEPHANT

KIDZ BOP KIDS

SANTANA AND COUNTING CROWS

CAIFANES & CAFÉ TACVBA

KINGS OF LEON

SARAH MCLACHLAN

CELESTE BARBER

KORN

SEAN PAUL

CHICAGO AND EARTH, WIND & FIRE

LAINEY WILSON

SLIGHTLY STOOPID & DIRTY HEADS

CIGARETTES AFTER SEX

LAWRENCE

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS

CODY JINKS

LIMP BIZKIT

STAIND & BREAKING BENJAMIN

COLE SWINDELL

LUKE BRYAN

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS & +LIVE+

CREED

LYNYRD SKYNYRD & ZZ TOP

STYX & FOREIGNER

DAN + SHAY

MAGGIE ROGERS

SUM 41

DANE COOK

MAREN MORRIS

THIRD EYE BLIND

DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL

THE MARÍAS

THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS

DEEP PURPLE

THE MARLEY BROTHERS

TIM MCGRAW

DIERKS BENTLEY

MAROON 5

TK KIRKLAND

DITA VON TEESE

MAXWELL

TRAIN & REO SPEEDWAGON

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS

MEGADETH

TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB

DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS

MEGHAN TRAINOR

TYE TRIBBETT

FEID

MISSY ELLIOTT

VAMPIRE WEEKEND

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

THE NATIONAL AND

THE WAR ON DRUGS

WHISKEY MYERS

FUERZA REGIDA

NEEDTOBREATHE

WHITNEY CUMMINGS

AND MANY MORE...

