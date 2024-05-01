Blink-182, Bush, Megadeth Part Of Live Nation $25 Ticket Concert Week

() 2024 marks 10 years of Live Nation's highly celebrated Concert Week. Music and comedy fans in the U.S. and Canada can purchase $25 tickets between May 8-14, getting access to over 5,000 Live Nation shows taking place all year long.
In honor of its milestone anniversary, Live Nation today also announces its global expansion of Concert Week to over 20 countries in addition to North America this year, including those in Australia, Asia, Europe, the UK and the Middle East. Across the globe, Live Nation will celebrate Concert Week throughout the month of May with other special offers, promotions and giveaways for fans. For more details on each country's Concert Week offer, please visit your country's Live Nation webpage.
For fans in the U.S. and Canada, this annual program marks the start of the summer concert season, creating excitement among concertgoers as they gear up to fill their calendars with unforgettable live performances from their favorite artists.
Live Nation's limited-time ticket offer encompasses over 900 artists spanning a variety of genres, including Pop, Latin, Hip-Hop, Country, R&B, Rock, Metal, Electronic, Comedy, and more. From 21 Savage, Alanis Morissette, Cage The Elephant, Celeste Barber, Dan + Shay, Dierks Bentley, Feid, Janet Jackson, Meghan Trainor, New Kids On The Block, Peso Pluma, Sean Paul, Thirty Seconds to Mars and beyond, an impressive lineup will be featured in this year's $25 ticket offer. Concert Week offers something for everyone and features venues of all sizes from clubs and theaters to amphitheaters and arenas. Check out the list below for additional artists featured this year.
How Concert Week Works: In the U.S. and Canada, from May 8-14, fans can visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see the full list of participating events. Once they've selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled "Concert Week Promotion," add the ticket(s) to their cart, and proceed to checkout.
How to Find Participating Shows: Fans can filter their search on LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek by participating events, venues, or artists. While on the website, fans can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.
How to Buy Tickets: Tickets for Concert Week in the U.S. will be available starting with T-Mobile and Rakuten early access (details below) beginning Tuesday, May 7th. The general onsale for Concert Week will begin Wednesday, May 8th at 10am ET through Tuesday, May 14th at 11:59pm local time, or while supplies last at LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.
How to Participate in T-Mobile Early Access: T-Mobile customers get 24-hour early access to $25 all-in tickets to thousands of shows starting Tuesday, May 7th at 10am ET while supplies last. T-Mobile customers can simply head to www.T-MobileReservedTickets.com for details on how to unlock their exclusive tickets. With Magenta Status, T-Mobile's suite of premium perks and experiences, customers also get VIP treatment with special-priced tickets and expedited entry at top venues across the country - all just for being customers. Download the T-Life app or visit www.T-MobileReservedTickets.com to learn more.
How to Participate in Rakuten Early Access: From 10am ET through 11:59pm ET on May 7, Rakuten members can purchase early access tickets and earn Cash Back while supplies last. It's free and easy to join Rakuten, and members get access to savings and rewards on the shopping platform, including Cash Back across more than 3,500 stores. Sign up for Rakuten here to receive an early access code, which will be available within the My Account page of Rakuten's app or website. Terms apply.
How to Participate in Hilton Honors' Tickets with Points: Hilton Honors, the fastest-growing hotel loyalty program for Hilton's 22 world-class brands, makes it easier for members to get tickets to see their favorite artists and live concerts - even during Live Nation's Concert Week. Members simply need to connect their Hilton Honors and Ticketmaster accounts and use their Hilton Honors Points to pay for all or part of their ticket purchases for select Concert Week shows. For more information about Tickets with Points, please visit the website. The Hilton Honors program is free to join, and travelers can enroll online at hiltonhonors.com.
311
GRUPO FIRME
NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK
21 SAVAGE
GUNNA
NIALL HORAN
A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE
HALESTORM & I PREVAIL
OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL
AJR
HANK WILLIAMS JR.
P!NK
ALANIS MORISSETTE
HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH
PARKER MCCOLLUM
AVRIL LAVIGNE
IRON MAIDEN
PESO PLUMA
BASHFORTHEWORLD
JACOB COLLIER
PIXIES AND MODEST MOUSE
BLINK-182
JANET JACKSON
THE QUEENS OF R&B: XSCAPE & SWV
BRET MICHAELS
JASON ALDEAN
ROB ZOMBIE AND ALICE COOPER
BROOKS & DUNN
JOHN FOGERTY
RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE
BRYSON TILLER
JORDAN DAVIS
SAM HUNT
BUSH
JUSTIN MOORE & RANDY HOUSER
SAMMY HAGAR
CAGE THE ELEPHANT
KIDZ BOP KIDS
SANTANA AND COUNTING CROWS
CAIFANES & CAFÉ TACVBA
KINGS OF LEON
SARAH MCLACHLAN
CELESTE BARBER
KORN
SEAN PAUL
CHICAGO AND EARTH, WIND & FIRE
LAINEY WILSON
SLIGHTLY STOOPID & DIRTY HEADS
CIGARETTES AFTER SEX
LAWRENCE
THE SMASHING PUMPKINS
CODY JINKS
LIMP BIZKIT
STAIND & BREAKING BENJAMIN
COLE SWINDELL
LUKE BRYAN
STONE TEMPLE PILOTS & +LIVE+
CREED
LYNYRD SKYNYRD & ZZ TOP
STYX & FOREIGNER
DAN + SHAY
MAGGIE ROGERS
SUM 41
DANE COOK
MAREN MORRIS
THIRD EYE BLIND
DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL
THE MARÍAS
THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS
DEEP PURPLE
THE MARLEY BROTHERS
TIM MCGRAW
DIERKS BENTLEY
MAROON 5
TK KIRKLAND
DITA VON TEESE
MAXWELL
TRAIN & REO SPEEDWAGON
THE DOOBIE BROTHERS
MEGADETH
TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB
DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS
MEGHAN TRAINOR
TYE TRIBBETT
FEID
MISSY ELLIOTT
VAMPIRE WEEKEND
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH
THE NATIONAL AND
THE WAR ON DRUGS
WHISKEY MYERS
FUERZA REGIDA
NEEDTOBREATHE
WHITNEY CUMMINGS
AND MANY MORE...
