The Black Moods Plot Summer U.S. Tour

(SRO) The Black Moods will head out on tour across the Midwest this summer on a headlining run from May 10 to June 22. The tour will include festival appearances at Colorado City Music Fest (Hilldale, UT) and Brat Fest (Madison, WI).

The Phoenix, AZ-based modern rock trio are also excited to announce they'll be returning as a headlining act at Roger Clyne & The Peacemaker's annual Circus Mexicus festival set in Puerto Penasco, MX from June 6-9 as it celebrates its 25th year anniversary.

Earlier this month, The Black Moods were the direct support for legendary rock band ZZ Top in Prescott, AZ at the Findlay Toyota Center. The appearance followed the release of their melodic and stirring new single "Heaven," which they performed live during their standing ovation set.

Produced by duo Seth Reger (Ava Max, Bruno Mars) and Niko Mansikka-aho (Empire of The Sun, Common Kings), who co-wrote the song with The Black Moods, "Heaven" marks the first new music from their upcoming fourth studio album due later this year.

