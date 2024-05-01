The Black Moods Plot Summer U.S. Tour

(SRO) The Black Moods will head out on tour across the Midwest this summer on a headlining run from May 10 to June 22. The tour will include festival appearances at Colorado City Music Fest (Hilldale, UT) and Brat Fest (Madison, WI).
The Phoenix, AZ-based modern rock trio are also excited to announce they'll be returning as a headlining act at Roger Clyne & The Peacemaker's annual Circus Mexicus festival set in Puerto Penasco, MX from June 6-9 as it celebrates its 25th year anniversary.
Earlier this month, The Black Moods were the direct support for legendary rock band ZZ Top in Prescott, AZ at the Findlay Toyota Center. The appearance followed the release of their melodic and stirring new single "Heaven," which they performed live during their standing ovation set.
Produced by duo Seth Reger (Ava Max, Bruno Mars) and Niko Mansikka-aho (Empire of The Sun, Common Kings), who co-wrote the song with The Black Moods, "Heaven" marks the first new music from their upcoming fourth studio album due later this year.
The Black Moods Gives Fans Taste Of New Album With 'Heaven' Video
The Black Moods Recruited The Doors' Robby Krieger For 'Roadhouse Blues' - 2023 In Review
The Black Moods Recruit The Doors' Robby Krieger For 'Roadhouse Blues'
The Black Moods Announce Special Hometown Show
Ghost Announce Theatrical Premiere Of Feature Film 'Rite Here Rite Now'- Blink-182, Megadeth Part Of Live Nation $25 Ticket Concert Week- more
Slash To Rock Amoeba Hollywood For Album Release- Deep Purple Open 'Portable Door' Video- Slipknot Launching Here Comes The Pain Tour- more
Tim McGraw's Sold-Out 'Standing Room Only' Tour Lives Up To Its Name- Lee Brice Hits Career High With 'Drinkin' Buddies'- more
Robert Plant, Yes and Willie Nelson Among Stars Coming to Ozarks Amphitheater
Live: Heart and Cheap Trick Rock Tampa
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Days 4 & 5: Starship Lands on the Pearl, Alan Parsons Takes It Home
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Days 2 & 3: Mid-Voyage Fun from Justin Hayward, Uriah Heep and a Few Monkeys!
Kandace Springs - Run Your Race
Duff McKagan To Release 'Tenderness Live in Los Angeles'
Hear Richie Kotzen's New Song 'Cheap Shots'
Sleeping With Sirens Announce One Off Nashville Headline Show
Ben Folds Adds Fall Dates To His 2024 Paper Airplane Request Tour
Coldplay to Premiere 'Music of the Spheres: Live at River Plate' on Veeps For Free
Society of the Silver Cross Share 'By The Millions' Lyric Video
The Funeral Portrait To Join Five Finger Death Punch, Marilyn Manson On Summer Tour