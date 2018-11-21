Rush Announce Special Reissue And Vinyl Debut

(hennemusic) Rush will release the vinyl debut of their 2003 live package, "Rush In Rio", on January 18, 2019. The 4LP 180-gram set captures the band in concert before 40,000 fans at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on the final night of a world tour in support of their 2002 album, "Vapor Trails."

Co-produced and mixed by guitarist Alex Lifeson and James Barton, "Rush In Rio" was originally issued on CD and DVD, but has never appeared on vinyl - until now.

The 2019 release is presented in a heavyweight gatefold jacket and comes with a code that allows the music to be downloaded digitally. The 2003 DVD package has been certified 7× Platinum in the US with over 700,000 copies sold. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Corey Taylor Rushed By Fan On Stage In Russia

Rush's Alex Lifeson Has A New Gig

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Rushed To Hospital

Alex Lifeson Jams Rush Classics At Benefit Concert

Rush's 2112 Receive Polaris Music's Heritage Prize

Rush Expanding Hemispheres For 40th Anniversary

Rush and Alice Cooper Lead New Rock Hall DVD

Rush's Geddy Lee Publishing New Book This Fall

Dave Grohl Addresses Idea Of Replacing Neil Peart In Rush

More Rush News

Share this article



