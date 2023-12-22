Rush Icon Alex Lifeson In Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Debut Podcast Episode - 2023 In Review

Rush Icon Alex Lifeson In Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Debut Podcast Episode was a top 23 story of June 2023: Foo Fighters star Chris Shiflett is launching a brand new podcast via Volume.com that will be launching on June 22nd with an interview with Rush legend Alex Lifeson.

Shiflett had this to say about the Shred With Shifty podcast, "I love guitar playing, and in particular, I love lead guitar playing (not to mention all things related to lead guitar playing: amps, pedals, stories about recording, and of course, guitars).

"My new show, Shred With Shifty, was born out of the fact that I spend an awful lot of time watching people on the internet explain guitar parts almost right, so I thought, what if I could just go to the source and find out what my favorite players actually did on the solos I love?

"I'm about halfway through doing the interviews for this first season and the lineup is insane plus I've already got a big new bag of hot licks to learn. Working on launching this show has been a good reminder of why I picked up a guitar in the first place - because it's really, really fun."

According to the announcement, Each and every episode gets inside what it was like in the recording studio where some of the most iconic guitar solos were created and highlights aspects of each solo that only the artist knows. Alex Lifeson talks about how the "Limelight" solo was pieced together in the studio, while Rivers Cuomo discusses why his go-to "guitar store" lick is a classic from super shredder Yngwie Malmsteen. Wonder how Richie Sambora put together the "Wanted Dead or Alive" solo? We have you covered. Need a breakdown of the chords to Diana Ross's "I'm Coming Out?" No one knows the nuances better than Nile Rodgers himself.

Guests for the first season of SHRED WITH SHIFTY include:

Nile Rodgers

Brad Paisley

Alex Lifeson (Rush)

Mike McCready (Pearl Jam)

Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi)

Rivers Cuomo (Weezer)

Charlie Starr (Blackberry Smoke)

Lindsay Ell

Blake Schwarzenbach, (Jawbreaker)

John Osborne (Brothers Osborne)

Brent Mason (Session Legend)

Fans can check out the trailer here.

