ZZ Top and Disturbed Lead Additions To Sweden Rock Festival

Next year's installment of the Sweden Rock Festival just got a lot more star power with a number of new artists added to the roster including ZZ Top and Disturbed.

Organizers still have 45 more artists to announce for the festival which will be taking place next year on June 5th through the 8th in Solvesborg in southern Sweden.

In addition to Disturbed and ZZ Top, other just announced additions include Blackberry Smoke, Axel Rudi Pell, Candlemass, Powerwolf, Gorgoroth, Green Jelly, The Night Flight Orchestra, Jag Panzer, Blaze Bayley, FM, Krisiun, Myrath, Thundermother, Zal Cleminson's Sin Dogs, Jared James Nichols, The Quill and Gathering Of Kings.





Related Stories

ZZ Top Announce First Dates Of 50th Anniversary Tour

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Tops Chart With New Solo Album

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Covers Muddy Waters Classic

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Announce North American Solo Tour

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Streams New Song Missin' Yo Kissin'

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Streams New Muddy Waters Cover

John Fogerty and ZZ Top' Billy Gibbons Stream New Song 'The Holy Grail'

John Fogerty and ZZ Top Debut New Song On Summer Tour

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Releasing New Solo Album

More ZZ Top News

Share this article



