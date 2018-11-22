News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




In Flames Announce Second Annual Borgholm Brinner Festival

11-22-2018
In Flames

In Flames have announced their second annual Borgholm Brinner (Borgholm Is Burning) music festival which they will be hosting on August 2nd and 3rd of next year.

The special event will once again be taking place at the Borgholm Castle on the island of Oland, Sweden with the band still to reveal the lineup. They have issued a trailer for next year's festival here.

Anders Friden had this to say, "This first year doing Borgholm Brinner was such a surreal moment in our career. It's always been a dream to do something of that caliber, and it was more magical and special than we could have ever imagined.

"Being the first festival to take place on the Borgholm castle grounds was exciting and also taught us a lot about what we can do to make next year an even better experience for fans. We're really excited and thankful to everyone who continues to follow our music and stay with us on this journey. In Jesterheads We Trust."


