The band announced that they have recruited Jason Richardson (All Shall Perish, Chelsea Grin, Born of Osiris) as a fill in guitarist on their upcoming tour dates in support of their forthcoming album "Victim Of The New Disease."

Frontman Philip Labonte had this to say, "losing Oli has been a tremendous blow to the core of ATR."But I know he wouldn't want anything other than for us to continue. He loved this record so much - it's some of our best work.

"We look forward to sharing the music with everyone - seeing our fans from the stage. From where Oli loved most. It'll be cathartic. We'll need it to be." - here.