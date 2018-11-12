All That Remains Reveal Temp Guitarist Following Oli Herbert's Death

All That Remains have revealed that they plan to carry on in the wake of the tragic death of guitarist Oli Herbert, announcing a fill in guitarist for their upcoming tour.

The band announced that they have recruited Jason Richardson (All Shall Perish, Chelsea Grin, Born of Osiris) as a fill in guitarist on their upcoming tour dates in support of their forthcoming album "Victim Of The New Disease."

Frontman Philip Labonte had this to say, "losing Oli has been a tremendous blow to the core of ATR."But I know he wouldn't want anything other than for us to continue. He loved this record so much - it's some of our best work.

"We look forward to sharing the music with everyone - seeing our fans from the stage. From where Oli loved most. It'll be cathartic. We'll need it to be."





