All That Remains Reveal Temp Guitarist Following Oli Herbert's Death

11-12-2018
All That Remains

All That Remains have revealed that they plan to carry on in the wake of the tragic death of guitarist Oli Herbert, announcing a fill in guitarist for their upcoming tour.

The band announced that they have recruited Jason Richardson (All Shall Perish, Chelsea Grin, Born of Osiris) as a fill in guitarist on their upcoming tour dates in support of their forthcoming album "Victim Of The New Disease."

Frontman Philip Labonte had this to say, "losing Oli has been a tremendous blow to the core of ATR."But I know he wouldn't want anything other than for us to continue. He loved this record so much - it's some of our best work.

"We look forward to sharing the music with everyone - seeing our fans from the stage. From where Oli loved most. It'll be cathartic. We'll need it to be."


