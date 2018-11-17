News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Slash Release Live 'Mind Your Manners' Video (Week in Review)

.
Slash

Slash Release Live 'Mind Your Manners' Video was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators are streaming a fan-filmed live performance video for "Mind Your Manners", the second single from their new album "Living The Dream."

Directed by Clifton Collins, Jr., the footage was shot by fans as requested by the band during their October 16 show at the Hollywood Palladium - where bassist Duff McKagan made a special appearance on a Guns N' Roses classic.

Fans submitted their video clips via the the Cinebody app so that it could compiled into the song's official music video.

"It was great to involve the fans to make this video," says Slash. "They did an awesome job! Having Clifton shoot as well as edit it all together was just perfect."

Produced by Michael "Elvis" Baskette (Alter Bridge, Iggy Pop, Incubus), "Living The Dream" recently debuted at No. 27 on the US Billboard 200. Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Slash News

