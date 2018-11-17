CKY Stream GG Allin Cover From Special Release

The track will be featured on their vinyl-only EP called "Too Precious To Kill", which will be released in stores on Black Friday Record Store Day on November 23, 2018. Listen here



Frontman and guitarist Chad I Ginsburg had this to say, "Nobody knows f***ing GG Allin! CKY will kill you!!!...with this relentless and quite vicious studio version of this classic punk rock song.

"It has been a longtime staple in the CKY live show and highly requested for over a decade! Here it is in studio quality, only available as part of our record store day exclusive. Crank it up and take a sh*t on someone!"



Fans can alos catch CKY in hometown in-store appearance at Creep Records in West Chester, PA at 2 PM EST on November 23, 2018, with Phil Margera participating as Santa Claus. - here.