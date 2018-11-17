News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




CKY Stream GG Allin Cover From Special Release (Week in Review)

.
CKY

CKY Stream GG Allin Cover From Special Release was a top story on Wednesday: CKY have released a stream of their cover of GG Allin classic track "Bite It You Scum" ahead of their special exclusive Record Store Day vinyl release.

The track will be featured on their vinyl-only EP called "Too Precious To Kill", which will be released in stores on Black Friday Record Store Day on November 23, 2018. Listen here

Frontman and guitarist Chad I Ginsburg had this to say, "Nobody knows f***ing GG Allin! CKY will kill you!!!...with this relentless and quite vicious studio version of this classic punk rock song.

"It has been a longtime staple in the CKY live show and highly requested for over a decade! Here it is in studio quality, only available as part of our record store day exclusive. Crank it up and take a sh*t on someone!"

Fans can alos catch CKY in hometown in-store appearance at Creep Records in West Chester, PA at 2 PM EST on November 23, 2018, with Phil Margera participating as Santa Claus. - here.

