Clutch Announces 2019 Book Of Bad Decisions US Tour

The month-long, 17-show series will open in Columbia, SC on February 19 and criss-cross the country before wrapping up at New York's Irving Plaza on March 19 - a show that was recently postponed at the last minute over a medical issue involving singer Neil Fallon that saw the rocker faint during an afternoon walk and end up at a New Jersey hospital.

"In the early afternoon I went for a stroll," explained Fallon. "I became light headed and dizzy. Next thing I knew I was coming to on my back in a puddle of water with 2 Secaucus policemen and paramedics staring down at me.

"I took a header on the sidewalk. Was taken to the ER. Thankfully, both the EKG and CAT scan came back normal. I was diagnosed with something called 'Near-Syncope,' which, as far as I can tell, is the medical term for 'We have no idea why you passed out, but ya did.'" See the dates - here.