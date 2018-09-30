News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Atreyu Release Their 'Craziest Video Ever'

09-30-2018
Atreyu

Atreyu have released a new music video for their song "The Time Is Now". The song comes from their forthcoming new album "In Our Wake," which is coming out on October 12th.

frontman Alex Varkatzas had this to say, "Hold on for your lives. This is the craziest Atreyu video ever. It's an epic journey thru time and space. You haven't seen anything like this..."

Drummer and vocalist Brandon Saller added, "The time is now is about taking life by the balls. Life won't wait for you. There is no 'right time.' Do what you want. Live your dream and do it now." Watch it here.


