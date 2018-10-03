|
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Tops Chart With New Solo Album
10-03-2018
(hennemusic) ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons' latest record, "The Big Bad Blues", has debuted on the US charts. The rocker's second solo effort earned a No. 1 spot on Billboard's Americana/Folk chart, a No. 2 placement on the Blues chart, and No. 5 in Current Rock chart.
Fans will soon hear songs from the project - which features a mix of Gibbons originals and classic blues covers - when he launches a fall North American tour in Riverside, IA on October 13.
"1, 2, and 5 are now, officially, our lucky numbers," says Gibbons. "We're delighted that the response to the new offering has been as strong as it has. We always say, 'You can't lose with the blues' and this proves it!
"Our great touring band with Austin Hanks on six string and Matt Sorum behind the skins is rehearsed and ready to roll. We're looking forward to bringing The Blues -- and believe us when we say they'll be 'Big' and 'Bad' -- to you live and in person soon." here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Related Stories
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Tops Chart With New Solo Album
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Covers Muddy Waters Classic
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Announce North American Solo Tour
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Streams New Song Missin' Yo Kissin'
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Streams New Muddy Waters Cover
John Fogerty and ZZ Top' Billy Gibbons Stream New Song 'The Holy Grail'
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Releasing New Solo Album
Richie Sambora, Billy Gibbons Part Of Guitar Legends For Heroes TV Special
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Addresses Up Close & Personal Confusion
Warren Haynes, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Lead Elmore James Tribute