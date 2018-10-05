Sex Pistols Frontman Slams Green Day

Former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten, is not a fan of Green Day or other current bands that are placed under the punk genre umbrella.

Lydon has been promoting the new documentary The Public Image Is Rotten which is being released to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his post Sex Pistols band PiL (Public Image Ltd).

During one interview he was asked what he thought of the current punk scene and he reacted, "It is embarrassing, really. How many bands are out there like Green Day now? I look at them, and I just have to laugh. They're coat hangers, you know. A turgid version of something that doesn't actually belong to them."





Related Stories

Stone Temple Pilots Heading North For Tour

Twenty One Pilots Conclude Video Trilogy With 'Levitate'

Joe Perry Jams With Stone Temple Pilots and Cheap Trick Stars

Twenty One Pilots Reveal Two New Song and Announce Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce

Julien-K Announce Stone Temple Pilots Tour Dates and Video Release

New Stone Temple Pilots Singer Reveals One Song Is Off Limits

Stone Temple Pilots Reveal Live 'Roll Me Under' Video

Stone Temple Pilots' DeLeo Wasn't Close To Scott Weiland At The End

More PiL News

Share this article



