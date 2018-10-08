Ozzy Osbourne Hospitalized and Has Surgery

(hennemusic) Metal legend Ozzy Osbourne was forced to postpone an October 6 show at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA after undergoing surgery to treat an infection in his right hand.

The rocker has issued a statement saying he will "spend a couple of days at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles where he'll remain under doctor's care as they monitor the infection."

The Black Sabbath legend shared a photo from hospital on social media while enjoying a snack, writing: "Feeling better after surgery. Ice cream helps."

Ozzy is expected to resume his North American retirement tour leg on Tuesday, October 9 at the Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in Chula Vista before this leg of the trek wraps with shows at the Hollywood Bowl on October 11 and the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on October 13. Read more here.

