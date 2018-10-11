News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




New Book Examines Iron Maiden Album By Album

10-11-2018
Iron Maiden

Rock journalist Martin Popoff called on a number of notable musicians and fellow scribes to examine the album catalog for his new book Iron Maiden Album By Album.

The book is set to be released on October 16th and features contributions from musicians Marty Friedman (Magadeth), Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater), Matt Heafy (Trivium), Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper) and Ahmet Zappa.

Former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley also joins the conversation along with music journalist "Metal" Tim Henderson, Rich Davenport, Jimmy Kay, along with pro wrestler and rocker Chris Jericho. Order your copy here.


