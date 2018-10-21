News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Babymetal's Yuimetal Quits The Group

10-21-2018
Babymetal

Babymetal vocalist Yuimetal shocked fans late last week when news broke that she has left the band after eight years and she has since released a statement via Babymetal's management/artist services company Amuse's website.

Here is what she had to say (via Google Translate): "I have been absent for a while and I am really sorry for the inconvenience caused to many people. Although I thought over and over, I decided to leave Babymetal this time.

"I am sorry for the inconvenience to those who support the members of Babymetal. And, for all the fans who are supporting Babymetal, I'm really sorry I made you sad.

"There was also a strong desire to stand on the stage once again but there is also a feeling that I am still not in perfect condition now, and I also want to advance towards my dreams as Yui Mizuno, which is why I made the decision.

"As Babymetal, I am thankful for having a lot of valuable experience. I feel blessed. It was a live, fun and happy time when everyone laughed and became one.

"I will also strive hard to see you again someday as Mizuno Yui. Thank you very much for eight years."

The band issued their own statement: "Thank you for continually supporting Babymetal. We would like to inform you of Babymetal's new beginning which will be effective starting this month's Babymetal World Tour 2018 in Japan performances.

"Yuimetal had expressed her desire to return performing with the group in the following months after last December's performance due health concerns. During her absence, both Su-Metal and Moametal as well as the entire staff team had been preparing for her awaited return. However, Yuimetal came to a decision that she will not be performing at Babymetal World Tour 2018 in Japan and that she will no longer be a part of Babymetal. We thank her for all of her contributions and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.

"This month's Babymetal World Tour 2018 in Japan will mark the rebirth in which Su-Metal and Moametal form the core of Babymetal.

"We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the fans for the continued support and look forward in what's next for Babymetal. "


Babymetal's Yuimetal Quits The Group

Babymetal Announce U.S. And European Tour Dates

More Babymetal News

