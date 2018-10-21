News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Slipknot Eyeing World Tour Next Year

10-21-2018
Slipknot

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor said in a recent interview that the band hopes to launch a new world tour next summer to promote the release of their forthcoming album.

Taylor says that the band has around 20 songs that they have already demoed for the next album. He told Resurrection Fest TV, "They are really, really good.

"It'll just come down to which ones come out the best, and we take that, we make the album out of that, put the album out. However, the way we're talking right now, we're trying to find ways that everyone can hear all the songs. So we'll put the album out, and then maybe we'll release something after that."

The band hopes to launch a world tour with Corey explaining the timing, "It all depends on when we get in the studio. Right now, the plan is for us to be in the studio early next year - like, first couple of months next year. So, a couple of months to get that going, a couple of months to get production, new masks, new outfits, new everything, and hopefully be able to come and start touring in the summer when the album comes out."


