Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce North American Tour

(hennemusic) Jeff Lynne's ELO has announced dates for a summer 2019 tour of North America. Following a recent trek marking the band's first tour on the continent since 1981, Lynne and company return for a six-week, 20-show series that will open in Anaheim, CA on June 20.

An American Express Card Members presale runs Wednesday, October 24 at 10am local time through Sunday, October 28 at 10pm local time before tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, October 29 at 10am local time.

A new collection of ELO's work entitled "The U.K. Singles Volume One: 1972-1978", was released last month. The collector's box set of hits and b-sides issued in their native UK features 15 groundbreaking 45 RPM singles plus 1978's "The ELO EP", each fully recreated from their original releases more than four decades ago. See the tour dates here.

