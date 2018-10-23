News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Fleetwood Mac Map Out Spring Tour Dates

10-23-2018
Fleetwood Mac

(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac have announced a series of spring 2019 dates in the UK and Europe. The new dates will follow the completion of Fleetwood Mac's current trek across North America, which will wrap up in early April.

The band will perform shows in Berlin, Germany, Dublin, Ireland and London, UK in early June (see dates below) with their newly-revamped lineup featuring Mike Campbell of Tom Petty's band and Neil Finn of Crowded House/Split Enz fame in place of longtime guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, following his firing earlier this year.

"We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family," says the band. "With Mike and Neil, we'll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we'll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs. Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour."

Tickets for the three concerts will go on sale starting on Friday, October 26 at 9am local time. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Fleetwood Mac Map Out Spring Tour Dates

Fleetwood Mac React To Lindsey Buckingham Lawsuit

Lindsey Buckingham Sues Fleetwood Mac Over Firing

Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Reason For Fleetwood Mac Split

Lindsey Buckingham Rocks Fleetwood Mac Classics At Festival

Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff

Fleetwood Mac Debut New Lineup On TV

Lindsey Buckingham Announces Post Fleetwood Mac Tour

Mick Fleetwood Talks Fleetwood Mac Tour Without Lindsey Buckingham

Fleetwood Mac Hit New Platinum Milestone

More Fleetwood Mac News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Extent Of Injury Following Surgery- Surviving Original Static-X Lineup Reunite For Album and Tour- Slipknot Announce Live Dates For Next Summer- more

Ozzy Announces Special New Year's Eve Ozzfest- Guns N' Roses Rifts Caused By Outside People Says Slash- Metallica Release Video For Only 'To Live Is To Die' Live Performance- more

Slipknot Eyeing World Tour Next Year- Ace Frehley Plans To Play Entire 1978 KISS Solo Album Live- Def Leppard and Journey Tour Rocked Over 1 Million Fans- more

Recently Unearthed Beatles Recording Streaming Online- Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled Retirement Tour Dates- Disturbed Announce 2019 Evolution World Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Extent Of Injury Following Surgery

Surviving Original Static-X Lineup Reunite For Album and Tour

Slipknot Announce Live Dates For Next Summer

Motley Crue Making Progress On New Music

Fleetwood Mac Map Out Spring Tour Dates

Mastodon Kicking Off 2019 With New Tour

Heart Release Live 'Lost Angel' Video

Singled Out: Takers Leavers' Empty Glow

Ozzy Announces Special New Year's Eve Ozzfest

Guns N' Roses Rifts Caused By Outside People Says Slash

Metallica Release Video For Only 'To Live Is To Die' Live Performance

Greta Van Fleet Release Unplugged 'You're The One' Video

Bring Me The Horizon Recruit Dani Filth For New Single

As I Lay Dying Dropped By Music Festival Amid Controversy

Rolling Stones Release Live 'You Got Me Rocking' Video

Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce North American Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.