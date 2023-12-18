Fleetwood Mac Icon Christine McVie's Cause Of Death Revealed - 2023 In Review

(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac Icon Christine McVie's Cause Of Death Revealed was a top 23 story of April 2023: Fleetwood Mac keyboardist Christine McVie's cause of death has been revealed months after the rocker passed away in London, UK at the age of 79.
The Blast reports McVie died of a massive stroke, after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. According to the singer's death certificate and will, obtained by The Blast, McVie was diagnosed with, 'metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin," which essentially means cancer had spread in her body where the primary source or tumor is not detected.
Ultimately, McVie suffered an "ischaemic stroke" which caused her death; the cancer is listed as a secondary cause of the musician's passing.
"On behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death," shared her social media team last fall. "She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."
Read more here.
Fleetwood Mac Is Done Following Christine's Death Says Mick - 2023 In Review
Stevie Nicks Announces 2024 Tour Dates
Fleetwood Mac Stream 'Say You Love Me' In Rumours Live Album
Joe Bonamassa Rocks Fleetwood Mac's 'Lazy Poker Blues'
$200 Million Being Invested In KISS Avatars Says Gene- Original Misfits Drummer Manny Martinez Reportedly Dead At 69- more
Original AC/DC Drummer Colin Burgess Dead At 77- 'Jay Did Not Leave' Slipknot Says Clown- Rolling Stones Singles 1966-1971 Limited Edition- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: Disney Vinyl
3 - Rockin' the Ritz: NYC 1988
Holiday Gift Guide: Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum and Beach Bar Cocktails, KURU Footwear, More
$200 Million Being Invested In KISS Avatars Says Gene
Original Misfits Drummer Manny Martinez Reportedly Dead At 69
Aerosmith Classic 'Dream On' Passes 1 Billion Spotify Streams
Queensryche Go AI With 'Nocturnal Light' Video
Bill Nelson Shares 'Starlight Stories'
Singled Out: All Day Sucker's I'm Not Tired
Led Zeppelin and John Lennon Classics Added To US National Recording Registry - 2023 In Review
Metallica Master Puppets On Jimmy Kimmel Live - 2023 In Review