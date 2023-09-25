Stevie Nicks Announces 2024 Tour Dates

(Live Nation) Fleetwood Mac legend and Rock and Roll Hall Of Famer Stevie Nicks will extend her live performances into 2024 with seven additional shows across the U.S..
Produced by Live Nation, Live In Concert takes Stevie Nicks to Atlantic City, NJ; New Orleans, LA; Omaha, NE and more throughout February and March of next year.
TICKETS: General on sale for the 2024 dates will begin on Friday, September 29 at 10 AM Local on livenation.com. See the newly announced dates, as well as her remaining 2023 dates below:
STEVIE NICKS 2024 TOUR DATES:
Sat Feb 10 - Atlantic City, NJ - Mark G Etess Arena+
Wed Feb 14 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena+
Wed Feb 21 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena+
Sat Feb 24 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live ^+
Wed Feb 28 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center+
Sun Mar 03 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center+
Wed Mar 06 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena+
Sat Mar 09 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium*
REMAINING STEVIE NICKS 2023 TOUR DATES:
Wed Sep 27 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Sun Oct 01 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Wed Oct 04 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Sat Oct 07 - Baltimore, MD - M&T Bank Stadium*
Sat Oct 28 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum
Wed Nov 01 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena
Sat Nov 04 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center ^
Tue Nov 07 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Fri Nov 10 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium*
Wed Nov 29 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
Sat Dec 02 - Inglewood, CA - The Kia Forum
Tue Dec 05 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena
Fri Dec 08 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field*
Tue Dec 12 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Fri Dec 15 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
+ On Sale September 29th
^ Not a Live Nation Date
* With Billy Joel
