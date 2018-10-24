News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Tool Reveal 2019 Summer Tour Plans

10-24-2018
Tool

Tool are hard at working on their long awaited new album but that hasn't stopped them from touring and this week they revealed plans to launch a European tour next summer.

The trek will include the group's headline performance at next summer's Download Festival and other leading events in Europe including Rock AM Ring, Rock IM Park, 'Impact Festival' and more, along with headline dates.

There is a chance that fans will have the following to 2006's "10,000 Days" by then with Maynard James Keenan tweeting last month, "Update. Scratch vox tracked a while ago. Adam Jones deep in guitars now. Final vox after. Step back. Adjust. Mix. Adjust. Re-adjust. Master. Adjust. Re-adjust. Long way to go but much closer. #Tool #2019."

Tool European Tour Dates:
June 2 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
June 4 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
June 5 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadhalle
June 7 - Nurburg, Germany - Rock AM Ring
June 9 - Nuermberg, Germany - Rock IM Park
June 11 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena ('Impact Festival')
June 13 - Florence, Italy - Firenze Rocks Festival
June 16 - Donington, U.K. - Download Festival
June 18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
June 20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival
June 25 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
June 30 - Madrid, Spain - Download Festival
July 2 - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena


