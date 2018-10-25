|
Steve Hackett Announces New Album 'At The Edge Of Light'
Genesis icon Steve Hackett has announced that he will be releasing his new album "At The Edge Of Light" on January 25th in various formats including digitally, CD, double LP/CD and a Mediabook CD/DVD that will feature 5.1 surround sound mix and a behind-the-scenes documentary.
Hackett had the following to say about the new studio effort, ""In these dangerous times, deep shadows feel even sharper than usual and we find ourselves standing at the edge of light.
"The contrast between dark and light weaves its way throughout the album in many ways, from the sense of good fighting evil through to the interplay of dark and light opposites magically combining in cultures, including the heartbeat of India and primal tribal rhythms.
"Ultimately, this album embraces the need for all musical forms and cultures to connect and celebrate the wonder of unity in this divided world."" See the tracklisting below
At The Edge Of Light
