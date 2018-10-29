Lamb Of God Hope To Deliver New Album For Christmas Next Year

Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler discussed the band's plans to recording their next studio album during an interview on the latest edition of the Metal Injection Livecast. We were sent the following excerpts:

Adler told the show, "I got together with Josh [Wilbur, producer] a few weeks ago, and just documented some stuff they [Wilbur and guitarists Willie Adler and Mark Morton] had in the library of what they do. Josh is coming out here at the end of November, for me and him to sift through it and find the ideal stuff, you know, that we both think is cool and we put the drums to it. Not to say that I'm any kind of overseer of anything, but in the way we typically do things, it would be us five in a rehearsal room. But the guys wanted a chance to just document some stuff prior to that process. So, I'm doing the same thing with Josh. So we'll come into that room, probably, I'd guess, early next year to take the best from that and begin the process of giving each other stink-eye [laughs] in the room as we present ideas."

When asked if they weren't in a rush to start recording, Adler responded "I wouldn't say we are not in a rush. There is like the creative rush. The last thing we did has been a bit -- it's been a while ago. There's nothing more that we'd love -- the road is a pain in the ass -- but the creative process is really the best part of this whole thing. And it's really been a long time since we've been able to do that. And I'm not saying we couldn't have chosen to do it, but we're able to get these offers for tours that are like endgame tours. Like, 'hey can you support Slayer for the rest of their world tour on their very last tour,' I mean who's saying no to that?"

Adler continues. "It's unbelievable. Do I want to go to Europe and play some clubs and eat mayonnaise; no! [laughs] But if we can go with Slayer to the end of the road, are you kidding me? So we put off the creative process for a little bit, but everybody is pretty excited and ready."

"There is an overflow. Josh tells me that Willie comes into the process where they have this guitar session where they are just documenting stuff where Josh can say that's a cool riff or whatever, just basically so we don't forget it. So, Willie comes in with his home-based â€" Willie has his own studio, Mark has his own studio. So they're both bringing in stuff, creatively, rather than on the spot creativity. But, Willie brings in this file that is over four hours long of riff after riff after riff. It's not even separated, like this is a song or whatever. And Josh is like 'What the f***? We're going to sit here for four and a half hours and listen to this thing?' It's crazy. So, the bucket is overfilled."

Asked if there was any deadline, Adler responds "Well there is a break in the schedule of the tour with Slayer, that allows us a break in the early part of the year to, kind of, get things in shape. But then we're back out there with them for their final shows across Europe in 2019. So, it's certainly possible that we're able to fine tune everything prior to that, but I think it's probably more likely that it's going to get recorded in the fall of '19, and hopefully out for Christmas presents for all your kids." Listen to the full interview here.





