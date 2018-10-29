Saxon Star's Nose Bitten Off By Dog

Saxon drummer Nigel Glockler shared via social media that he had his nose reattached this past weekend after it was bitten off by a dog while he was visiting a pub. had to have his nose reattached over the weekend after he was attacked by a dog.

He shared the news with fans via Facebook. He wrote, "I was at the pub last night, petting a dog when it decided it did not like my face and took off half my nose. I've had over 100 stitches inside and out of the nose and it's been reattached.

"Gina says between this and the scar on my scalp I should change my name to FrankenNigel. The good news is no problems for the upcoming shows - see you soon!"





