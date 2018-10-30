Steely Dan's Walter Becker Honored With New York City Street Naming Ceremony

(hennemusic) Late Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker was honored with a street-naming ceremony in New York City on October 28th and live from the event has been shared online.

Live For Live Music reports the hour-long festivities - hosted by Jim Kerr of New York's Classic Rock Q104.3 - began with opening remarks by New York City Council Member Karen Koslowitz of the 29th District, who proposed the street renaming, and was followed by a keynote address by screenwriter and longtime Becker friend Howard A. Rodman.

Streamed live on Facebook by the radio station, the noon-time event in the Forest Hills section of Queens saw the official unveiling of "Walter Becker Way" at the corner of 112th Street and 72nd Drive in a tribute to the late rocker, who passed away last fall from esophageal cancer at the age of 67.

The New York City Council customarily uses street co-naming to honor New York-based activists, cultural heroes, and community leaders whose contributions continue to reverberate in the city and beyond. here.

