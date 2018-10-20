Heart Announce Live In Atlantic City Album And DVD

Due November 30, the project captures the band's appearance on the VH1 series "Decades Rock Live!", where singer Ann Wilson and guitarist Nancy Wilson were joined by guests Alice In Chains, Duff McKagan, Dave Navarro of Jane's Addiction, Carrie Underwood, Gretchen Wilson and Rufus Wainwright.

Each guest artist had the chance to perform two or three songs together with the band (see list below), as they delivered a set of classic rock songs from their catalog alongside a pair of Led Zeppelin tunes and a jam on some Alice In Chains tracks with McKagan and their fellow Seattle rockers.

Heart have been on an extended hiatus following an August 2016 incident at White River Amphitheater in their Seattle hometown that saw Ann's husband, Dean Wetter, allegedly assault Nancy's children backstage during their concert. Read more and watch the trailer - here.