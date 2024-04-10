Heart Rock Special Eclipse Performance On The Tonight Show

(hennemusic) Heart rocked a cover of a Bonnie Tyler classic with Jimmy Fallon during a special eclipse performance on the April 8 broadcast of NBC-TV's The Tonight Show.

"We have a special show tonight," began Fallon at the start of the program. "Heart is our musical guest and today is obviously the solar eclipse. So we thought we have to do what we have to do: we have to sing 'Total Eclipse Of The Heart' with Heart while watching the solar eclipse."

Fallon joined Heart on the rooftop of Rockefeller Plaza to deliver the international smash hit by Tyler during the solar eclipse as part of the late night program's broadcast.

Written by Jim Steinman - famous for his work with Meat Loaf and others - "Total Eclipse Of The Heart" was a No. 1 hit around the world, including the US, where it sold more than a million copies in the region.

Heart - who returned at the end of the program to rock their 1977 classic, "Barracuda" - were on hand to promote the Royal Flush Tour; get details and stream the two Heart performances on The Tonight Show here.

