Heart Rock Special Eclipse Performance On The Tonight Show

(hennemusic) Heart rocked a cover of a Bonnie Tyler classic with Jimmy Fallon during a special eclipse performance on the April 8 broadcast of NBC-TV's The Tonight Show.
"We have a special show tonight," began Fallon at the start of the program. "Heart is our musical guest and today is obviously the solar eclipse. So we thought we have to do what we have to do: we have to sing 'Total Eclipse Of The Heart' with Heart while watching the solar eclipse."
Fallon joined Heart on the rooftop of Rockefeller Plaza to deliver the international smash hit by Tyler during the solar eclipse as part of the late night program's broadcast.
Written by Jim Steinman - famous for his work with Meat Loaf and others - "Total Eclipse Of The Heart" was a No. 1 hit around the world, including the US, where it sold more than a million copies in the region.
Heart - who returned at the end of the program to rock their 1977 classic, "Barracuda" - were on hand to promote the Royal Flush Tour; get details and stream the two Heart performances on The Tonight Show here.
Powerwolf To 'Wake Up The Wicked' This Summer
Heart Expand Royal Flush North American Tour
Quinn Sullivan Releases Heart-Wrenching Single 'Half My Heart'
Heart Attack Man And Awsten Knight of Waterparks Deliver 'Like A Kennedy'
Aerosmith Announce Rescheduled Peace Out Farewell Tour Dates- Deep Purple Recruit Yes For North American Tour- more
Ozzy Osbourne Launching New Show The Madhouse Chronicles- Pantera Pay Tribute To Dimebag and Vinnie Paul's Father Jerry Abbott- more
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach Ready to Rumble with Welcome to Rockville
Ross Valory - All of the Above
5 Star: Judas Priest - Invincible Shield
Aerosmith Announce Rescheduled Peace Out Farewell Tour Dates
Deep Purple Recruit Yes For North American Tour
Sublime with Rome To Livestream Final Concert
Gibson Releases Slash 'Jessica' Les Paul
Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads Expand Slightly Dirty Summer Tour
The All-American Rejects, Yellowcard, Underoath Lead Is For Lovers Festival Lineup
Metallica's BLACKENED Whiskey Delivers 2024 Edition of Rye the Lightning
Riot (V) Share 'Love Beyond The Grave' Lyric Video