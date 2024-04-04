Powerwolf To 'Wake Up The Wicked' This Summer

(Freeman Promotions) Powerwolf - a band that fills the hearts of every heavy metal fan with joy - will release their highly-anticipated new studio album, Wake Up The Wicked, on July 26, 2024 via Napalm Records!
With several #1 chart entries and multiple gold and platinum records, Powerwolf is undoubtedly one of the most successful current heavy metal bands worldwide. Headline and premium slots at premier rock and metal festivals like Wacken, Hellfest or Graspop, as well as massive sold-out arena shows have further solidified the Wolfpack's standing at the very top of the scene.
Powerwolf's high quality releases are steadily praised by critics and fans alike, building upon the successful reach of their songs and impressive official music videos, which have been streamed tens of millions of times across platforms to date.
Fans can get a taste of the massive live shows by ordering one of the formats including the bonus album Manhattan Metal Mass - Live in New York City, recorded at their first ever US show!
Wake Up The Wicked - the highly anticipated successor to the extremely successful previous studio album, Call Of The Wild (2021) - will be released just in time for the award-winning band's first ever full North American tour, starting in August 2024, followed by their biggest European headline tour to date, the Wolfsnächte 2024. Wake Up The Wicked is once again produced by the outstanding Joost van den Broek at Sandlane Recording Facilities and marks a new benchmark and undisputed career highlight for the band. The new album is hard, surprising and full of variety. While staying true to their established, loved sound, POWERWOLF go one step further and showcase a different facet of their deft musical and technical skills. This is evident, for example, on the outstanding single "1589", which is based on a true story from the 16th century.
20 years after their formation in 2004, POWERWOLF are expanding their repertoire with the highest quality and adding many future live hits to their extraordinary discography. Wake Up The Wicked is yet another statement cementing the status of the band as a leading force in the world of heavy metal!
Wake Up The Wicked Tracklisting:
Bless 'em With the Blade
Sinners of the Seven Seas
Kyrie Klitorem
Heretic Hunters
1589
Viva Vulgata
Wake Up the Wicked
Joan of Arc
Thunderpriest
We Don't Wanna Be No Saints
Vargamor
Wake Up The Wicked will be available in various formats:
- 3LP Vinyl Box incl 1LP Popup Gatefold Vinyl Wake Up The Wicked red/black marbled, 1LP Gatefold Vinyl black Live in New York, 1LP Gatefold Vinyl black orchestral album, 96 pages booklet, DIN A1 poster - exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder - strictly limited!
- 3LP Vinyl Box incl 1LP Popup Gatefold Vinyl Wake Up The Wicked white/black marbled, 1LP Gatefold Vinyl black Live in New York, 1LP Gatefold Vinyl black orchestral album, 96 pages booklet, DIN A1 poster - exclusively available via Powerwolf Shop - strictly limited!
- 3LP Vinyl Box incl 1LP Popup Gatefold Vinyl Wake Up The Wicked yellow/red marbled, 1LP Gatefold Vinyl black Live in New York, 1LP Gatefold Vinyl black orchestral album, 96 pages booklet, DIN A1 poster - exclusively available via EMP - strictly limited!
- 2CD Mediabook + bust, incl Wake Up The Wicked and Live in New York, bust, 48 page booklet - exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder - strictly limited!
- 3 CD Earbook, incl Wake Up The Wicked. Live in New York, Orchestral Album, 96 pages booklet - exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder, Powerwolf Shop and EMP - strictly limited!
- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl, oxblood - exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder - strictly limited!
- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl, silver - exclusively available via Powerwolf Shop - strictly limited!
- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl, gold - exclusively available via EMP - strictly limited!
- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl, black
- 2CD Mediabook, incl Wake Up The Wicked and Live in New York, 48 page booklet poster
- 1CD Jewel Case
- Music Cassette, red - exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder - strictly limited!
- Music Cassette, black - exclusively available via Powerwolf Shop and EMP - strictly limited!
- Digital Deluxe Album
- Digital Album
POWERWOLF 2024 North American Tour:
w/ Unleash The Archers
29.08.24 US - Los Angeles, CA / The Hollywood Palladium
31.08.24 US - Denver, CO / The Ogden Theatre
03.09.24 US - Chicago, IL / The Riviera Theatre
04.09.24 US - Cleveland, OH / The Agora Theatre
05.09.24 US - Silver Spring, MD / The Fillmore
07.09.24 US - Tampa, FL / Jannus Landing
08.09.24 US - Atlanta, GA / The Masquerade
09.09.24 US - Charlotte, NC / The Fillmore
12.09.24 US - Philadelphia, PA / The Fillmore
13.09.24 US - Worcester, MA / The Palladium
14.09.24 US - New York City, NY / Brooklyn Paramount
15.09.24 US - Laval, QC / Place Bell
POWERWOLF Wolfsnachte 2024:
w/ HammerFall, Wind Rose
04.10.24 DE - Hamburg / Barclays Arena
05.10.24 NL - Amsterdam / AFAS Live
06.10.24 BE - Antwerp / Lotto Arena
09.10.24 FR - Nantes / Zenith
10.10.24 LU - Esch Sur Alzette / Rockhal
11.10.24 DE - Stuttgart / Schleyerhalle
12.10.24 DE - Frankfurt / Festhalle
14.10.24 IT - Milan / Alcatraz
16.10.24 CH - Zurich / The Hall
17.10.24 FR - Paris / Zenith
18.10.24 DE - Oberhausen / Rudolf Weber Arena
19.10.24 DE - Berlin / Velodrom
21.10.24 PL - Krakow / Tauron Arena
22.10.24 HU - Budapest / MVM Dome
23.10.24 AT - Vienna / Gasometer
25.10.24 DE - Munich / Olympiahalle
26.10.24 CZ - Prague / Sportovni Hala Fortuna
