Heart Expand Royal Flush North American Tour

(hennemusic) Heart has expanded its 2024 Royal Flush Tour of North America with the addition of an extensive series of 31 fall dates. As previously announced, the band's first trek in five years will open with a month-long spring run with guests Cheap Trick, after which Heart head to Europe in early summer before returning for the newly-revealed shows.
Heart will launch the fall series in Portland, OR on September 17, with Cheap Trick on board for most of the schedule, which will feature select dates with Bachman-Turner Overdrive ft. Randy Bachman, and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening.
"Get ready to rock with us all year long!," says Ann and Nancy Wilson. "We've added a ton of new dates to the Royal Flush Tour in 2024."
View the updated tour schedule and get ticket details for the newly-announced shows here.
