Ghost Release 'Dance Macabre' Video

Directed by Zev Deans - who also oversaw a clip for the Swedish band's 2016 hit, "Square Hammer" - the video is actually the second one issued for the song following a spring version that featured Kirk Hammett of Metallica, Charlie Benante of Anthrax and Chris Jericho, among others.

Ghost recorded "Prequelle" with producer Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Opeth) at Artery Studios in Stockholm, Sweden. The set debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 upon its release in June to deliver the group their highest-charting US album and third US Top 10, following two No. 6 efforts: 2015's "Meliora" and the 2016 EP "Popestar." Watch the video - here.