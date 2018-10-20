News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Chris Cornell Promo Video For New Collection Released (Week in Review)

.
Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell Promo Video For New Collection Released was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) A new unboxing video is serving as the latest preview to a new collection of Chris Cornell's music ahead of its release on November 16th. The project presents tracks from the late Seattle rocker's extensive career - with tracks from Soundgarden, Temple Of The Dog, Audioslave and as a solo artist, including covers of songs by Prince ("Nothing Compares 2 U") and Michael Jackson ("Billie Jean").

"Chris Cornell" wil be available via multiple formats, including a single 17-track release and a 64-track limited-edition deluxe box set which contains the four discs from the deluxe edition, seven LPs and a DVD, and two previously-unissued videos.

In addition to the CD releases, the collection will be available as a double-LP, pressed on 180-gram vinyl. The compilation is bring previewed with a lyric video for the previously-unreleased track, "When Bad Does Good."

The tune was produced, recorded, and mixed by Cornell and was found in his personal recordings archive; a favorite of the late Soundgarden rocker, it wasn't until friend Josh Brolin reminded the singer's wife, Vicky, of the unreleased song that she decided to share it with his fans. - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

