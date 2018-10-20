Queen Preview We Will Rock You From Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic

The fan-participation anthem "We Will Rock You" would go on to become an international hit that continues to rock sports arenas and stadiums around the world more than four decades after its release on the legendary UK band's sixth album, "News Of The World."

Directed by Dexter Fletcher and due in cinemas worldwide on November 2, "Bohemain Rhapsody" follows Queen from their creation in 1970 to the band's legendary 1985 performance at Live Aid.

"Much more than a documentary of someone's life, it's a piece of pure art, chiselled out of solid rock," says May. "It speaks of families and relationships and hopes and dreams, and heartache and disappointment, and ultimately of victory and fulfilment, in a way that everyone can connect to.

"It hasn't been an easy journey - but all the most worthwhile journeys are like that! Rami and Lucy and the boys give monumental performances - more than worthy of the originals!!"

Queen will present the world premiere of "Bohemian Rhapsody" at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London on Tuesday, October 23. - here.