Queen

Queen Preview We Will Rock You From Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Queen are streaming a video preview of their 1977 classic, "We Will Rock You", as featured in their upcoming biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody." The clip sees Gwilym Lee as Brian May leading bandmates Roger Taylor (Ben Hardy) and John Deacon (Joseph Mazzello) through the song's basic rhythm in the studio as Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) arrives late to the recording session.

The fan-participation anthem "We Will Rock You" would go on to become an international hit that continues to rock sports arenas and stadiums around the world more than four decades after its release on the legendary UK band's sixth album, "News Of The World."

Directed by Dexter Fletcher and due in cinemas worldwide on November 2, "Bohemain Rhapsody" follows Queen from their creation in 1970 to the band's legendary 1985 performance at Live Aid.

"Much more than a documentary of someone's life, it's a piece of pure art, chiselled out of solid rock," says May. "It speaks of families and relationships and hopes and dreams, and heartache and disappointment, and ultimately of victory and fulfilment, in a way that everyone can connect to.

"It hasn't been an easy journey - but all the most worthwhile journeys are like that! Rami and Lucy and the boys give monumental performances - more than worthy of the originals!!"

Queen will present the world premiere of "Bohemian Rhapsody" at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London on Tuesday, October 23. - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

