Austin Carlile Was Tearing Holes In His Spine With Of Mice & Men (Week in Review)

.
Austin Carlile

Austin Carlile Was Tearing Holes In His Spine With Of Mice & Men was a top story on Thursday: Former Of Mice & Men frontman Austin Carlile says that he was forced to leave the group because performing was tearing holes in his spine and his doctor told him that he could no longer perform.

He left the group in December 2016 under medical advice due to the effects of Marfans Syndrome. He recently gave an emotional interview to I Am Second and discussed his forced departure from the group:

"In October of 2016, my doctor said, 'You can't do this any more.' Every time I was singing I was tearing holes in my spine and the pain was because the spinal fluid was coming up.

"The doctor's told me, 'You can't be in the band and your body needs to rest.' Everything that I was, was that band. I walked away and I knew God was calling me to do something different. I was so confused as to what it was." - here.

