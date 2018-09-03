News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Covers Muddy Waters Classic

09-03-2018
Billy Gibbons

(hennemusic) ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons is streaming a lyric video for his take on the 1952 Muddy Waters classic, "Standing Around Crying", as the latest preview to his forthcoming solo album, "The Big Bad Blues."

The song follows the project's lead single, "Rollin' And Tumblin'", as the second of two tracks by the iconic blues man who was among the inspirations for the Texas rocker.

"I suspect Jimmy Reed did me in early on," explains Gibbons. "The inventiveness of that high and lonesome sound remains solid and stridently strong to this day. We could go on to mention the lineup of usual suspects, Howlin' Wolf, Muddy, all three Kings [B.B., Albert and Freddie]. The lengthy list of champions are forever carved in stone.

"There's something very primordial within the art form. Nobody gets away from the infectious allure of those straight-ahead licks!" Watch the video and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


