ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Covers Muddy Waters Classic
09-03-2018
(hennemusic) ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons is streaming a lyric video for his take on the 1952 Muddy Waters classic, "Standing Around Crying", as the latest preview to his forthcoming solo album, "The Big Bad Blues."
