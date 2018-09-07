|
Dolly Parton Pays Tribute To Burt Reynolds
09-07-2018
Country music icon Dolly Parton has released a statement paying tribute to legendary actor Burt Reynolds, who passed away on Thursday (September 6th) at the age of 82.
"I know we will always remember his funny laugh, that mischievous sparkle in his eyes, and his quirky sense of humor. You will always be my favorite sheriff, rest in peace my little buddy and I will always love you, Dolly".
Related Stories
Dolly Parton Pays Tribute To Burt Reynolds
Grand Ole Opry Now Has A Dolly Parton Mural
Dolly Parton Recognized for Donating 100 Million Books To Kids
Adele Expresses Her Love For Country Legend Dolly Parton
Kenny Rogers Says Farewell With Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Many More
Dolly Parton Donates $1 Million To Nashville Children's Hospital
Dolly Parton Reveals Hurricane Relief Efforts Details
Dolly Parton Talks New Children's Album 'I Believe in You'
Dolly Parton Launches PledgeMusic Campaign For Children's Album
Miley Cyrus Previews 'Rainbowland' Featuring Dolly Parton