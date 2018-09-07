Dolly Parton Pays Tribute To Burt Reynolds

Country music icon Dolly Parton has released a statement paying tribute to legendary actor Burt Reynolds, who passed away on Thursday (September 6th) at the age of 82.



Dolly shared the following tribute to her late friend, "Oh how sad I am today along with Burt's millions of fans around the world as we mourn one of our favorite leading men.

"I know we will always remember his funny laugh, that mischievous sparkle in his eyes, and his quirky sense of humor. You will always be my favorite sheriff, rest in peace my little buddy and I will always love you, Dolly".





