News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

David Lee Roth Rocks Van Halen Classics At Benefit

09-10-2018
Van Halen

(hennemusic) Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth performed at a benefit for the Brent Shapiro Foundation at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA on September 7.

The singer - who appeared at last year's "Summer Spectacular Under The Stars" - returned for the 2018 event, where he was once again backed by members of Jimmy Kimmel's house band Cleto And The Cletones. "We played with DLR again last night," posted guitarist Toshinari Yanagi alongside a photo of the lineup. "What a blast !!"

Hosted by actor Mario Lopez, the invite-only evening raised funds for drug awareness and prevention programs by the Brent Shapiro Foundation. The 2018 event bestowed the foundation's Spirit Of Sobriety Award upon Emmy-winning actor, producer and director Joe Manganiello; the award is given to an individual who is open about their own recovery or that of a friend or family member. Watch videos from the event and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


David Lee Roth Rocks Van Halen Classics At Benefit

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend

Wolfgang Van Halen Finishes Work On Debut Album

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend

Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover

David Lee Roth A Recluse On Tour Says Van Halen Star

Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour?

Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics

Van Halen's 40th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Eddie Van Halen Moves To Block Video Footage Release

More Van Halen News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Blink-182 Cancel North American Tour For Medical Reasons- David Lee Roth Rocks Van Halen Classics At Benefit- Mastodon's Manager Dies Following Cancer Battle- more

No More Tours Doesn't Mean No More Ozzy Osbourne- Led Zeppelin Special Goes Online- Metallica Expand Justice For Anniversary- Greta Van Fleet Announce Debut Album- more

Steve Perry Releases Video For New Song 'No More Cryin'- Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music- Metallica Rock Tribute To Prince In Minneapolis- Fleetwood Mac- more

Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation- Foo Fighters Forced To Postpone Tour Dates- Metallica Kick Off Fall North American Tour- Rolling Stones- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Blink-182 Cancel North American Tour For Medical Reasons

David Lee Roth Rocks Van Halen Classics At Benefit

Mastodon's Manager Dies Following Cancer Battle

Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Track 'Watching Over'

Slash Announces New Living The Dream Tour Leg

Classic David Bowie Song Remixed and Streaming Online

Yes Featuring ARW Release live Owner Of A Lonely Heart Video

All-Star Gary Moore Tribute Track Goes Online

Alice In Chains Hit U.S. Top 20 With 'Rainier Fog'

Talking Metal With Stone Sour Star and More

No More Tours Doesn't Mean No More Ozzy Osbourne

Led Zeppelin Special Goes Online

Metallica Expand Justice For Anniversary

Greta Van Fleet Announce Full Length Debut Album

Queen Will Rock You With Soundtrack To Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic

Pink Floyd Release Video For 1967 Classic 'See Emily Play'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.