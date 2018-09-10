David Lee Roth Rocks Van Halen Classics At Benefit

(hennemusic) Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth performed at a benefit for the Brent Shapiro Foundation at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA on September 7.

The singer - who appeared at last year's "Summer Spectacular Under The Stars" - returned for the 2018 event, where he was once again backed by members of Jimmy Kimmel's house band Cleto And The Cletones. "We played with DLR again last night," posted guitarist Toshinari Yanagi alongside a photo of the lineup. "What a blast !!"

Hosted by actor Mario Lopez, the invite-only evening raised funds for drug awareness and prevention programs by the Brent Shapiro Foundation. The 2018 event bestowed the foundation's Spirit Of Sobriety Award upon Emmy-winning actor, producer and director Joe Manganiello; the award is given to an individual who is open about their own recovery or that of a friend or family member. Watch videos from the event and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





