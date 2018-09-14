News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Jimi Hendrix's Electric Ladyland Turns 50 With Box Set

09-14-2018
(hennemusic) The 50th anniversary of the Jimi Hendrix Experience's 1968 double album, "Electric Ladyland", will be celebrated this fall with the November 9 release of a Deluxe Box Set featuring demos, outtakes, live recordings and a documentary.

The third and final studio record by the power trio was the band's only set to top the US charts while delivering their only US Top 20 hit with a cover of Bob Dylan's "All Along The Watchtower."

The expanded 50th anniversary packages - available as either a 3CD/1 Blu-ray set or a 6LP/1 Blu-ray set - include the double album newly remastered by Bernie Grundman from the original analog tapes.

A second disc presents early takes of tunes from the project, including demos for song ideas Hendrix recorded himself on a Teac reel-to-reel tape machine in early 1968, as well as early sessions at Sound Center and the Record Plant in New York.

Among the tracks are previously unreleased versions of "Angel Caterina" and "Little Miss Strange" with guest appearances from Buddy Miles and Stephen Stills; "Long Hot Summer" features Hendrix and Mitch Mitchell with Al Kooper on piano; and, "At Last . . . the Beginning" is an early version of what would become "...And the Gods Made Love."

A third disc features the previously-unreleased live album, "Jimi Hendrix Experience: Live At the Hollywood Bowl 9/14/68", part of Experience Hendrix's official 'bootleg' series; the set captures the trio in concert just a few weeks before "Electric Ladyland" was released.

The 50th anniversary reissue is rounded out with the documentary "At Last... The Beginning: The Making Of Electric Ladyland", which explores the creation of the double album and includes first-hand recollections of Hendrix and the project by bassist Noel Redding, drummer Mitch Mitchell, manager Chas Chandler, Buddy Miles, Jack Casady, Steve Winwood, Dave Mason and others who participated in the sessions. Read more here.

