News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Release Dreamy Live Video

09-18-2018
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica performed the "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" track, "Dream No More", at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, ND on September 8, and the band are streaming professional footage from the event.

The 2016 record debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 to deliver the group their sixth US chart-topper. The set was named Top Rock Album at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, and was shut out at the 2018 Grammy Awards, where it had two nominations: for Best Rock Song ("Atlas, Rise!") and Best Rock Album; the latest recognition marked Metallica's 22nd and 23rd Grammy nominations, while the band have won nine times since 1989.

During their current fall tour of North America, Metallica will release multiple 30th anniversary editions of their 1988 album, "...And Justice For All", on November 2. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Metallica Release Dreamy Live Video

Metallica Perform Song For First Time In U.S. At Recent Concert

Metallica Stream Classic Live Performance

Metallica Release Video Of Live Rarity

Metallica Celebrate Justice With And Videos For All Live Series

Metallica Expand Justice For Anniversary

Metallica Rock Tribute To Prince In Minneapolis

Metallica Kick Off Fall North American Tour

Metallica Release Teaser Video For Special Release

Metallica To Quench Fans Thirst With Blackened American Whiskey

More Metallica News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Avenged Sevenfold Stream New Song And EP Coming This Week- KISS To Rock America's Got Talent Finale- Slash Streaming New Song 'My Antidote'- The Cranberries- more

Journey's Neal Schon Excited For Steve Perry's Return To Music- Lamb Of God's Adler Explains Why He Skipped Tour- Stone Sour Already Have Great Material For Next Album- more

Motley Crue Reunite To Record New Music- Metallica Stream Classic Live Performance- Greta Van Fleet Expand Their Upcoming Fall Tour Plans- more

Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album- We Came As Romans Reveal Plans Following Kyle's Death- Judas Priest Plan Unforgettable 50th Anniversary Event- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Avenged Sevenfold Stream New Song And EP Coming This Week

KISS To Rock America's Got Talent Finale

Slash Streaming New Song 'My Antidote'

The Cranberries To End With Final Album Following Dolores' Death

Black Star Riders Replacing Guitarist With Stone Sour Star

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Announces A Life In Music Events

Metallica Release Dreamy Live Video

Clutch Score Their Biggest Chart Hit With Book Of Bad Decisions

Ann Wilson To Play Jimmy Kimmel

Singled Out: Compass & Cavern's Play Your Cards Right

Journey's Neal Schon Excited For Steve Perry's Return To Music

Lamb Of God's Chris Adler Explains Why He Skipped Slayer Tour

Stone Sour Already Have Great Material For Next Album Says Corey Taylor

Vinnie Vincent Part Of KISS Kruise Pre-Party

Metallica Perform Song For First Time In U.S. At Recent Concert

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Sweet Home Alabama' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.